Big Ten Football: Conference Announces Week 4 Players of the Week
The Big Ten has announced the Players of the Week for Week 4, with players from Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and Washington all receiving honors.
The Big Ten has announced its honorees for Players of the Week following Week 4 action. There were several deserving candidates, but the league was able the list of winners down five.
Here are the players who took home the conference's weekly honors for Week 4:
Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
- Stats: 21 carries, 206 yards, 3 touchdowns
- Notes: Johnson has looked like the best running back in the Big Ten through Iowa's first four games. He shined in Saturday's 31-14 win over Minnesota, bringing Floyd of Rosedale back to Iowa City. Johnson had an incredible third quarter, scoring two of his three touchdowns to give Iowa a 21-14 advantage in the second half before pulling away. He scored from 15 and 40 yards out, slicing through the Gophers' defense all night long. He's now eclipsed the 100-yard mark in each of the Hawkeyes' first four contests.
Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois
- Stats: 21-of-27, 215 yards, 4 touchdowns
- Notes: The Illinois quarterback had a stellar performance from start to finish, but he really shned late in Friday night's 31-24 overtime victory over Nebraska. With the Illini trailing 24-17, Altmyer connected with Brandon Henderson for a six-yard touchdown pass to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game. Then, in overtime, Altmyer threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Pat Bryant, which proved to be the game-winning touchdown. Most importantly? Altmyer limited his turnovers, having just one fumble in the contest.
Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Josaiah Stewart, DL, Michigan
- Stats: 4 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
- Notes: USC's offensive line had no real answers for Stewart in Saturday's game. He was constantly causing pressure in the backfield, racking up four tackles, three tackles for loss and sacking quarterback Miller Moss twice in the game. Stewart was part of a Michigan defense that recorded eight tackles for loss and four sacks, picking up a huge 27-24 win over the Trojans in Ann Arbor to improve to 3-1 on the season. Stewart was also resposible for four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
Tommy Doman, P, Michigan
- Stats: 8 punts, 49.1 average, 4 punts inside 20-yard line
- Notes: Doman had an active afternoon on Saturday, called into action eight times in Michigan's 27-24 victory over USC. He helped the Wolverines win the battle of field position, averaging 49.1 yards per punt and pinning the Trojans inside their 20-yard line four times. He also had a long of 58 yards.
Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Khmori House, LB, Washington
- Stats: 3 tackles, 1 interception
- Notes: Welcome to the Big Ten, Khmori House. The freshman linebacker recorded his first career interception on Saturday, helping Washington secure a 24-5 victory over Northwestern — it's first conference win as a Big Ten member. House was also responsible for three tackles in the game, which included a solo stop.
