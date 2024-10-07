Big Ten Football: Conference Announces Week 6 Players of the Week
After another exciting week of Big Ten football, the conference has named the Week 6 Players of the Week. Players from Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Nebraska and Wisconsin all received honors.
Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana
- Stats: 25-of-33, 380 yards, 3 touchdowns
- Notes: Rourke picked apart Northwestern's secondary on Saturday, leading to another Indiana offensive explosion. The Hoosiers exceeded the 40-point mark again in a 41-24 victory over the Wildcats. Rourke threw two of his touchdown passes in the second half, including a four-yard strike to Zach Horton with 3:28 left to seal the game and improve to 4-0 this season.
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
- Stats: 9 catches, 71 yards, 3 touchdowns
- Notes: Through the first half of the season, freshmanJeremiah Smith has gotten most of the headlines in Columbus. Egubka showed up in a big way for the Buckeyes, hauling in three touchdown receptions in a 35-7 win over Iowa. The veteran Ohio State receiver carved up the Hawkeye defense and now has over 400 receiving yards and five touchdown catches in the 2024 season.
Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon
- Stats: 4 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
- Notes: Burch made his first major impact early in the game, when Michigan State had the ball on Oregon's 2-yard line. The Ducks defensive end recovered a fumble, ending the Spartans' drive and creating some early momentum. Burch went on to finish the game with 2.5 sacks and help lead Oregon to a 31-10 win over Michigan State.
Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
Brian Buschini, P, Nebraska
- Stats: 5 punts, 50.2 ypp, 2 inside 20-yard line
- Notes: In a game where weather was a factor and field position was critical, Buschini helped the Huskers flip the field. He averaged more than 50 yards per punt, putting the Nebraska defense in good position most of the afternoon. Don't forget about his highlight moment, completing a 30-yard pass on a fake punt to give the Huskers a first down. Buschini played a major role in Nebraska's 14-7 win over Rutgers.
Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Trech Kekahuna, WR, Wisconsin
- Stats: 6 catches, 134 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Notes: The Purdue defense had no answer for Kekahuna, who averaged 22.3 yards per catch in Wisconsin's 52-6 win over the Boilermakers. Kekahuna scored on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter, hauling in a 69-yard touchdown pass and a 25-yard pass from Braedyn Locke. It was a breakout afternoon for the freshman receiver.
