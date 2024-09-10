Big Ten Football: Conference Names Week 2 Players of the Week
Kyle Monangai (Rutgers), Xavier Scott (Illinois), Tez Johnson (Oregon) and Nick Marsh (Michigan State) took home Big Ten honors in Week 2.
With 16 different games on the schedule n Week 2, it was difficult for the Big Ten to select the Players of the Week from last weekend. But on Monday, the league revealed the award winners.
Here are the honorees for Week 2 in the Big Ten.
Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers
- Stats: 27 carries, 208 yards, 3 touchdowns
- Notes: Monangai put up career numbers in Saturday's 49-17 victory over Akron. His 208 yards on the ground were a career high. He's now rushed for 373 yards and four total touchdowns in the Scarlet Knights' first two games. He also ripped off a run of 62 yards on Saturday.
Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Xavier Scott, DB, Illinois
- Stats: 8 tackles, 2 interceptions (1 pick-sx), 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
- Notes: Scott flew all over the field in Illinois' 23-17 victory over Kansas in front of a sellout crowd at Memorial Stadium. But his biggest play of the game came late in the second quarter, recording a 30-yard pick-six to give the Illini a 13-10 advantage at halftime. Scott also recorded his forced fumble on the final play of the game, when Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels attempted to throw a Hail Mary to the end zone.
Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
Tez Johnson, PR, Oregon
- Stats: 2 punt returns, 109 yards, 1 touchdown
- Notes: Johnson's punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter proved to be the difference between a win and a loss for Oregon. The receiver ripped off an 85-yard punt return late in the third quarter to give the Ducks a 27-20 advantage. While Boise State continued to battle, the Oregon pulled out a 37-34 victory to improve to 2-0.
Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Nick Marsh, WR, Michigan State
- Stats: 8 catches, 194 yards, 1 touchdown
- Notes: Maryland's defense had no answer for Michigan State's Nick Marsh, who had nearly 200 receiving yards for the Spartans in a 27-24 win. Marsh's lone touchdown came at a pivotal point in Saturday's game, scoring on a 77-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Chiles to tie the game at 24-24 win 4:11 remaining in the game. MSU then kicked a field goal as time expired to get the win.
Related Big Ten stories
BIG TEN WEEK 2 OVERREACTIONS: A rabbit on the field in Evanston, Northern Illinois steals thunder from Illinois, Indiana might still be scoring points and a lot more in the Big Ten overreactions. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN WEEK 2 POWER RANKINGS: Both Nebraska and Illinois are on the rise after big wins over the weekend. The Huskers took down Colorado while the Fighting Illini knocked off Kansas. CLICK HERE
Published