Purdue Fans Will Love This Encouraging Quote From Barry Odom Following USC Loss
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Saturday's game against USC may not have gone the way Purdue would have hoped, but there were some encouraging signs from the 33-17 loss. More than anything, the Boilermakers fought hard for a full 60 minutes, something that was absent one year ago.
Purdue trailed 20-3 early in the third quarter and 30-10 late in the same period. Yet the Boilermakers kept getting off the mat and continued to scratch, claw, and fight. Coach Barry Odom says that's the kind of effort he expects from his team every week.
"We get so few opportunities to play the game," Odom said after Saturday's loss. "If we do anything but give tremendous effort and play to win until that clock hits zero, then I have failed the organization.
"We try to take the approach of playing a nameless, faceless opponent, we don't look at the scoreboard, and we're going to go play one play at a time. If you can just become numb to the process and what that is, then your habits throughout the week will show up on game day."
At many points in Saturday's game, Purdue could have easily thrown in the towel. Never once was that the case. It was the clearest sign that the culture is changing in West Lafayette. Though it may take some time to develop, Odom is setting a standard within the program.
That's a necessary thing, too. Life doesn't get much easier over the next three weeks, as Purdue travels to No. 8 Notre Dame next weekend and will host No. 9 Illinois on Oct. 4.
Odom has promised to establish a strong culture and begin playing "winning football" at Purdue. The Boilermakers didn't come away with the win against USC on Saturday. Still, they certainly gave fans something to cheer about, and it also provides a much more optimistic outlook regarding the future.
