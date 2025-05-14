Big Ten Football: Win Total Projections Released for Every Team
Projection season has arrived for college football. With spring practices in the rearview mirror and a few months until fall camp begins, FanDuel has released over/under win totals for every team in the Big Ten entering the 2025 season.
The usual suspects are at the top of the Big Ten once again. FanDuel set win totals at 10.5 for Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State for the 2025 season. Oregon won the Big Ten title last year, defeating Penn State in the championship game.
Although Ohio State did not play in Indianapolis, the Buckeyes made an incredible run through the College Football Playoff to win another national championship.
Northwestern and Purdue sit at the bottom of the Big Ten, as FanDuel projects an over/under of 3.5 wins for both teams this coming season.
Here's a complete look at FanDuel's over/under win totals for every team in the Big Ten.
2025 Big Ten over/under win projections (highest to lowest)
- Ohio State Buckeyes — 10.5 wins
- Oregon Ducks — 10.5 wins
- Penn State Nittany Lions — 10.5 wins
- Indiana Hoosiers — 8.5 wins
- Michigan Wolverines — 8.5 wins
- Illinois Fighting Illini — 7.5 wins
- Iowa Hawkeyes — 7.5 wins
- Nebraska Cornhuskers — 7.5 wins
- USC Trojans — 7.5 wins
- Washington Huskies — 7.5 wins
- Minnesota Golden Gophers — 6.5 wins
- Michigan State Spartans — 5.5 wins
- UCLA Bruins — 5.5 wins
- Wisconsin Badgers — 5.5 wins
- Maryland Terrapins — 4.5 wins
- Northwestern Wildcats — 3.5 wins
- Purdue Boilermakers — 3.5 wins
