FanDuel Promo Code for Dolphins vs Steelers Monday Night Football

The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with an excellent opportunity to bet on the Dolphins vs Steelers Monday Night Football matchup on Dec. 16. This welcome bonus delivers $150 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins, making it perfect for this crucial AFC showdown. Both teams are fighting for playoff positioning, with Pittsburgh holding first place in the AFC North and Miami riding a four-game winning streak to keep their postseason hopes alive.

FanDuel promo code offer details for Monday Night Football

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus for new users. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place your first $5 wager on any available market including the Dolphins vs Steelers game. If your bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

The key terms and conditions include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
  • Bonus bets are awarded only if your first bet wins.
  • Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
  • Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Steelers to cover the spread and they win, you receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. However, if Pittsburgh fails to cover, you only lose your initial $5 stake. When using your $150 bonus on future markets, only the winnings are withdrawable, not the bonus amount itself.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Dolphins vs Steelers

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus:

  1. Click any link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
  2. Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity.
  3. Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
  4. Place your first $5 wager on any available market, including Monday Night Football betting options.
  5. If your bet wins, receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The Monday Night Football clash between Miami and Pittsburgh offers numerous betting opportunities perfect for your initial wager. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers help enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL season and beyond.

  • FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
  • FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
  • NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors

Already have a FanDuel Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Fanatics

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets

Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $30, get $300 in FanCash

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

No code required 

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

$300 in FanCash

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

N/A

$1

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

365 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

