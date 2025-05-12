Boilermakers Country

Kickoff Time, TV Information Announced For Purdue-Notre Dame Rivalry Game

The kickoff time as been announced for Purdue's trip to South Bend for a rivalry clash with Notre Dame during the 2025 college football season.

Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) rushes the ball
Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) rushes the ball / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Purdue officially has its first kickoff time for the 2025 college football season. On Monday, the program announced a start time and television information for this year's clash against Notre Dame.

Purdue and Notre Dame are set to meet at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 20 in South Bend. The game will air on NBC. It is the first kickoff time the Boilermakers officially have on the schedule.

Notre Dame ripped Purdue apart in the 2024 meeting, defeating the Boilers 66-7 at Ross-Ade Stadium. But this is a new-look Boilermaker squad under coach Barry Odom, one hoping to make significant improvements after a troubling year.

The Boilermakers finished last season with a 1-11 record, with the lone victory coming against Indiana State in the opener. Notre Dame, on the other hand, ended the year with a 14-2 record and played in the National Championship Game, falling to Ohio State.

This year's meeting between Purdue and Notre Dame will be the 87th meeting between the two programs. The Irish lead the all-time series 58-26-2.

