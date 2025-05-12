Kickoff Time, TV Information Announced For Purdue-Notre Dame Rivalry Game
Purdue officially has its first kickoff time for the 2025 college football season. On Monday, the program announced a start time and television information for this year's clash against Notre Dame.
Purdue and Notre Dame are set to meet at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 20 in South Bend. The game will air on NBC. It is the first kickoff time the Boilermakers officially have on the schedule.
Notre Dame ripped Purdue apart in the 2024 meeting, defeating the Boilers 66-7 at Ross-Ade Stadium. But this is a new-look Boilermaker squad under coach Barry Odom, one hoping to make significant improvements after a troubling year.
The Boilermakers finished last season with a 1-11 record, with the lone victory coming against Indiana State in the opener. Notre Dame, on the other hand, ended the year with a 14-2 record and played in the National Championship Game, falling to Ohio State.
This year's meeting between Purdue and Notre Dame will be the 87th meeting between the two programs. The Irish lead the all-time series 58-26-2.
