Big Ten Network Announces Broadcaster Lineup For 2025 College Football Season

With the college football season creeping closer, Big Ten Network has released its list of play-by-play announcers, analysts and studio panels for the year.

Dustin Schutte

Big Ten Network studio host Dave Revsine
Big Ten Network studio host Dave Revsine / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
With the opening kickoff creeping closer, Big Ten Network has announced its of broadcasters for the 2025 college football season. The list includes plenty of familiar names, as well as some new faces.

Big Ten Network will broadcast 44 football games during the 2025 season. Additionally, the network's popular pregame show, BTN Tailgate, will be returning for the year. On-site locations for the first three weeks have already been announced:

  • Saturday, Aug. 30: Florida Atlantic vs. Maryland (College Park, Md.)
  • Saturday, Sept. 6: Florida International vs. Penn State (State College, Pa.)
  • Saturday, Sept. 13: Central Michigan vs. Michigan (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

The pregame show will be hosted by Camryn Irwin and former Ohio State safety Tyvis Powell.

Below is the list of play-by-play announcers, analysts, sideline reporters, and studio hosts for the 2025 college football season on Big Ten Network.

Play-by-play announcers

  • Jeff Levering
  • Guy Haberman
  • Mark Followill
  • Jason Horowitz
  • Jason Ross Jr.
  • Joe Beninati
  • AJ Kanell
  • Jack Kizer

Game analysts

  • Jake Butt
  • Yogi Roth
  • Anthony Herron
  • Matt Millen
  • Brock Vereen
  • Marcel Reece
  • Tanner Morgan
  • Jared Thomas

On-field reporters

  • Brooke Fletcher
  • Rhett Lewis
  • Dannie Rogers
  • Sydney Supple
  • Melanie Ricks
  • Michella Chester
  • Drea Avent
  • Kylen Mills
  • Alyssa Charlston
  • Carolina Hendershot

Studio programming

  • Dave Revsine
  • Ashley Adamson
  • Gerry DiNardo
  • Howard Griffith
  • Jake Butt
  • Yogi Roth
  • Mike Hall
  • Rick Pizzo
  • Kylen Mills
  • Brock Vereen
  • Marcel Reece
  • Anthony Herron
  • Ross Dellenger
  • Dave Wannstedt

