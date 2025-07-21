Where Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium Falls in USA Today's Rankings of Big Ten Venues
The Big Ten is home to some of the most iconic venues in college football. The list of elite stadiums within the league has only grown with additions like Nebraska, Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Washington over the last 15 years. But where does Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium fall on that list?
USA Today recently published a story ranking all 18 venues in the Big Ten. Ross-Ade Stadium wasn't particularly high on that list, coming in at No. 13. Purdue's stadium edged out Memorial Stadium (Indiana), SECU Stadium (Maryland), SHI Stadium (Rutgers), the Rose Bowl (UCLA), and Ryan Field (Northwestern).
"Ross-Ade has been inhospitable at times throughout its history: in the 1930s, the 1960s, the late 1970s and most recently during the Joe Tiller era (1997-2008)," USA Today's Paul Myerberg wrote.
Ross-Ade Stadium was dedicated on Nov. 22, 1924, making it over 100 years old. In the first game played at the venue, Purdue defeated in-state rival Indiana 26-7.
The longtime home of Purdue football seats 61,441 fans and underwent renovations as recently as 2023.
Complete Big Ten football stadium rankings (USA Today)
- Ohio Stadium, Ohio State
- Beaver Stadium, Penn State
- Autzen Stadium, Oregon
- Michigan Stadium, Michigan
- Husky Stadium, Washington
- Kinnick Stadium, Iowa
- Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin
- Memorial Stadium, Nebraska
- Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC
- Spartan Stadium, Michigan State
- Huntington Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- Memorial Stadium, Illinois
- Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue
- Memorial Stadium, Indiana
- SECU Stadium, Maryland
- SHI Stadium, Rutgers
- Rose Bowl, UCLA
- Ryan Field, Northwestern
