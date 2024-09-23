Boilermakers Country

Big Ten Reveals Kickoff Times, TV Designations for Week 6 Games

The Big Ten has announced the kickoff times and television information for games in Week 6.

The Big Ten has released kickoff times and television information for the conference's Week 6 schedule. There are eight games on the docket that weekend, giving football fans plenty to watch.

Action begins on Friday, Oct. 4 when Michigan State heads to Oregon. Other major matchups include Iowa vs. Ohio State; Michigan vs. Washington and USC vs. Minnesota.

Here's the complete rundown of the Week 6 schedule in the Big Ten:

Michigan State vs. Oregon

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 4
  • Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
  • TV information: FOX

UCLA vs. Penn State

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
  • TV information: FOX

Purdue vs. Wisconsin

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Northwestern

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. Ohio State

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV information: CBS

Rutgers vs. Nebraska

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
  • TV information: Fox Sports 1

Michigan vs. Washington

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.
  • TV information: NBC

USC vs. Minnesota

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

