Big Ten Reveals Kickoff Times, TV Designations for Week 6 Games
The Big Ten has released kickoff times and television information for the conference's Week 6 schedule. There are eight games on the docket that weekend, giving football fans plenty to watch.
Action begins on Friday, Oct. 4 when Michigan State heads to Oregon. Other major matchups include Iowa vs. Ohio State; Michigan vs. Washington and USC vs. Minnesota.
Here's the complete rundown of the Week 6 schedule in the Big Ten:
Michigan State vs. Oregon
- Date: Friday, Oct. 4
- Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
- TV information: FOX
UCLA vs. Penn State
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
- TV information: FOX
Purdue vs. Wisconsin
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
Indiana vs. Northwestern
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
Iowa vs. Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
- TV information: CBS
Rutgers vs. Nebraska
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Kickoff time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
Michigan vs. Washington
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.
- TV information: NBC
USC vs. Minnesota
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
