Purdue WR Michael Jackson III Featured on SportsCenter For TD Celebration Dance
Purdue wide receiver Michael Jackson III is leaning into sharing his name with an iconic pop star. After hauling in a touchdown pass in the third quarter of Saturday's season opener, he decided to celebrate by paying tribute to the Thriller singer with a dance.
With under five minutes remaining in the third quarter, Jackson hauled in the first touchdown pass of his career, a 14-yard reception from quarterback Ryan Browne. Following the score, the receiver celebrated with one of Jackson's (the pop singer) iconic dance moves.
It went over so well, that it was featured on SportsCenter's 2-Minute Drill segment on Sunday. For those who may have missed it, here's the touchdown reception, as well as the celebration.
Honestly, we can't wait to see what else Jackson has in store this season when it comes to touchdown celebrations.
Purdue moonwalked its way to a 31-0 win over Ball State to start the year 1-0. Jackson finished the game as the top pass-catcher, hauling in six receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. Arhmad Branch had the most receiving yards, finishing the contest with 101 yards and a score on three catches.
The Boilers return to action next week, hosting Southern Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium. We'll see if Jackson has anything special planned if he gets into the end zone next weekend.
