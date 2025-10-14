Browns WR David Bell Retires From NFL — Remembering His Best Performances at Purdue
David Bell's NFL career has come to an end. On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns receiver and former Purdue star announced his retirement in an emotional social media post.
"Several months ago, I was blindsided by an off-field injury that was beyond my control, which put my football future in jeopardy. After consulting with medical experts and praying, I accept that continuing to play football would literally risk life and limb. Although it is the last thing I would otherwise want to do, with a heavy heart, I am announcing my retirement," Bell wrote.
"Football gave me meories I'll cherish forever and taught me how through focus, selflessness, and determination, the whole can be greater than the collection of individuals. Thanks to God for guiding me every step of the way and for the strength to chase this dream."
Bell was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Browns after three impressive seasons at Purdue. During that time, he had some incredible moments wearing a Boilermaker uniform.
Let's look back at some of those awesome memories Bell provided to Purdue fans throughout his career in West Lafayette.
Bell Haunts Iowa ... the first time (Oct. 19, 2019)
As a freshman, Bell was already on the radar around the Big Ten. He had recorded 100-yard performances against Minnesota and Maryland. But an October game against Iowa really had people talking about Purdue's new wide receiver.
Bell hauled in a then-season-high 13 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown. Remember, this was against an Iowa defense that typically shuts down everyone. Although the Boilermakers ultimately lost the game 26-20, the young wide receiver left his mark in Iowa City.
Iowa's still can't contain Bell (Oct. 24, 2020)
In the first game of a pandemic-shortened season, Bell looked like he was in midseason form. Once again, the Hawkeyes had no answer for the Purdue receiver, who racked up 121 yards and scored three touchdowns on 13 catches.
That's not a bad start to the season. Plus, Bell's efforts led Purdue to a 24-20 victory over Iowa, getting redemption from the previous season.
The star in Storrs (Sept. 11, 2021)
Bell let the world know he was ready for a big junior campaign early in 2021. In Purdue's second game of the season, UConn's defense had no answer for the Purdue receiver, who hauled in six catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
Purdue cruised to a 49-0 victory, and it was just the beginning of a very special season for Bell.
Knock, knock, Iowa ... he's back (Oct. 16, 2021)
It's truly amazing the amount of success Bell had against Iowa. There may not be a receiver in college football who terrorized a single team more.
Bell was back to his antics in Iowa City during his junior season, somehow saving his best performance for his last trip to Kinnick Stadium. He had the most productive game of his career, totaling 240 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches, averaging 21.8 yards per catch. At the time, Iowa was 6-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country.
Purdue won the game 24-7.
Bell finished his career at Purdue with 558 yards and five touchdowns on 37 receptions. Iowa had never been so happy to see a player leave for the NFL.
Another 200-yard performance against a top-3 team (Nov. 6, 2021)
Just a few weeks after leading the Boilermakers to an upset win over No. 2 Iowa, Bell was dominant again. In front of a home crowd in November, the Purdue receiver torched No. 3 Michigan State and its defense.
The receiver caught 11 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown. For the second time that season, the Boilermakers pulled off an epic upset, defeating the Spartans 40-29 and handing them their first lost of the year.
Summing up David Bell's Purdue career
Bell accomplished a lot during his Purdue career and many many defenses look silly while racking up piles of yardage. He was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019 and earned Big Ten Receiver of the Year honors in 2021. In 2020 and 2021, he was an All-Big Ten first-team selection.
Across his three seasons, he had 18 games with at least 100 receiving yards. He accounted for more than 1,000 yards in both his freshman and junior seasons. The only reason he didn't reach that total as a sophomore is because of the pandemic.
When Bell's career at Purdue concluded, he left with a 2,946 receiving yards, 21 touchdown catches, and 232 receptions. He will always be remembered as one of the program's all-time greats to play the position.
