Purdue Coach Barry Odom Provides Injury Updates on Multiple Players
A handful of key Purdue players battled injuries over the weekend during the trip to Minnesota, and head coach Barry Odom provided some updates. Specifically, Odom was asked about the statuses of wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette, offensive lineman Jalen St. John, and tight end George Burhenn.
Morrissette has been sidelined with injury throughout he first half of the season, missing each of Purdue's first six games. It sounds like he could potentially be working his way back into the mix in the near future, though.
"He did a little bit more [Monday], which is great to see," Odom said. "We'll see how the response is [Tuesday]. But, he did more today than he did all of last week combined, so that's exciting ... I think we're close."
Morrissette appeared in 11 games for the Boilermakers in 2024, totaling 11 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
St. John was injured in Purdue's 43-27 loss to Illinois, leaving the game because of a leg injury. He started in each of the first five games along the front lines before missing Saturday's game against Minnesota.
"He practiced a little more [Monday]," Odom said. "We'll see how he responds from that and how many real reps he can get [Tuesday] in some good-on-good and see what that looks like."
Burhenn has been hindered with injuries the past two years at Purdue. He played in each of the team's first four games, hauling in nine catches for 94 yards. The tight end has missed the last two games with injury.
Odom didn't provide much of an update on Burhenn, simply saying he is, "Progressing as scheduled."
Purdue suffered a 27-20 loss to Minnesota, falling to 2-4 on the season. The Boilermakers are searching for their first Big Ten win of the season and will attempt to pick it up on Saturday when they travel to Evanston for a showdown with Northwestern.
Kickoff time for Homecoming game announced
A kickoff time for Purdue's Homecoming game against Rutgers has been announced. The Boilermakers will host the Scarlet Knights at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 24, with a start time set for noon ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.
It will mark just the third time Purdue has played a noon game this season. The Boilermakers also played Ball State (Aug. 30) and Illinois (Oct. 4) at noon.
This is just the third time Purdue and Rutgers have met on the gridiron. The Scarlet Knights are 2-0 against the Boilers, winning games in 2017 and 2020.
