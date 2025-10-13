Devin Mockobee Climbs Another Rung on Purdue's All-Time Rushing List
Devin Mockobee's ascent on Purdue's all-time rushing list continued on Saturday night in Minnesota. The senior running back climbed another rung with a 98-yard performance against the Golden Gophers.
With that total Saturday night, Mockobee now ranks fourth on Purdue's all-time rushing list. He passed Scott Dierking, who piled up 2,863 yards during his time with the Boilermakers from 1973 through 1976.
Mockobee's career rushing mark is now at 2,868 yards, just 132 yards shy of eclipsing the 3,000-yard mark. Only three Boilermakers have reached that total in history — Mike Alstott (3,635 yards), Kory Sheets (3,341 yards), and Otis Armstrong (3,315 yards).
Mockobee did not score a rushing touchdown against the Gophers on Saturday, which keeps his career total at 23, ranking ninth all-time.
With six games remaining in Purdue's season, Mockobee now needs 448 yards to pass Otis Armstrong (1970-72) for third on the program's all-time rushing list. He needs 480 yards to pass Kory Sheets (2005-08) to claim the second spot.
Mike Alstott's rushing record at Purdue (1992-95) remains 768 yards away, a tough task to surpass with just six games remaining for Mockobee.
Through Purdue's first six games, Mockobee has rushed for 402 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging 67 yards per game and 3.94 yards per carry. He also has 145 receiving yards on 14 receptions.
Mockobee's career vs. Northwestern
Northwestern has actually kept Mockobee contained in his first three games against the Wildcats. In those meetings, the running back has totaled just 101 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.
Mockobee is averaging 33.7 yards and 3.74 yards per carry in three games against the Wildcats. He has only defeated Northwestern once, a 17-9 win in 2022. The Boilermakers have lost to Northwestern each of the past two seasons.
Will this year be different for the senior back?
Northwestern's run defense currently ranks 16th in the Big Ten, allowing 145 yards per game on the ground. Four of the Wildcats' six opponents have rushed for at least 130 yards, holding just Western Illinois and UL-Monroe to under 100 yards on the ground.
Perhaps Mockobee will find some success on the ground this weekend, much like last week's trip to Minnesota. and threaten to become the newest member of the 3,000-yard club at Purdue.
The Boilermakers and Wildcats are scheduled for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff in Evanston. The game is scheduled to air on Big Ten Network.
