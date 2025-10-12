Spread Released for Purdue vs. Northwestern — Boilers Still Underdogs in Big Ten Play
Purdue's run as an underdog against Big Ten opponents will extend into another week. Northwestern will enter next Saturday's game as a slim favorite in Evanston.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Northwestern has opened as a 3.5-point favorite for next week's game against Purdue. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
The Boilermakers have been an underdog against every Big Ten opponent they have faced this season — USC, Illinois, Minnesota, and now Northwestern. Purdue was also an underdog to Notre Dame.
This week marks the fifth straight in which Purdue is an underdog. Barry Odom's team has been a favorite just once this year; the season-opener against Ball State. There was no spread for the Week 2 game against Southern Illinois.
Northwestern coming off a huge win
Coach David Braun led his Wildcats to a massive road win on Saturday, defeating Penn State 22-21 in Happy Valley. It was the third straight victory for Northwestern, having defeated UCLA, UL-Monroe, and Penn State.
Quarterback Preston Stone completed 17-of-26 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown and wide receiver Griffin Wilde hauled in seven receptions for 94 yards and a score in the win. Northwestern held the Nittany Lions to just 274 yards of offense and forced two turnovers in the win.
Braun's team improved to 4-2 on the season and is 2-1 in Big Ten play.
Northwestern is a perfect 2-0 against Purdue under Braun. The Wildcats defeated the Boilermakers 23-15 in Evanston in 2023 and won a 26-20 overtime contest in West Lafayette last season.
Purdue drops another Big Ten game
Purdue, on the other hand, is coming off a fourth straight loss and remains winless in Big Ten play after a disappointing 27-20 loss to Minnesota on Saturday night. The Boilermakers were hindered by three turnovers and nine penalties.
With the loss, Purdue dropped to 2-4 on the season and remains winless against Big Ten opponents. The Boilermakers are searching for their first conference victory since a win over Indiana in the 2023 season finale at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue leads Northwestern 53-35-1 in the all-time series but has lost the last two games to the Wildcats. The Boilers' last victory in the series came in 2022, a 17-9 win at Ross-Ade Stadium.
That season, Purdue went on to win the Big Ten West under then-head coach Jeff Brohm.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Related stories on Purdue football
WHAT ODOM SAID: Purdue remains winless in the Big Ten after suffering a 27-20 loss to Minnesota on Saturday night. Here's what coach Barry Odom said after the game. CLICK HERE