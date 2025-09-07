Devin Mockobee Continues Climb Up Purdue's All-Time Rushing Leaderboard
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Devin Mockobee continues to climb Purdue's all-time rushing leaderboard ladder. The senior running back is now fifth in all-time yardage on the ground in program history.
Mockobee was stellar in Purdue's 34-17 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday night, piling up 126 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also caught two passes for 21 yards in the victory.
With his 126 yards, Mockobee has now piled up 2,651 yards on the ground for his career. He passed Markell Jones (2,594) and Montrell Lowe (2,648) for fifth on Purdue's all-time list.
Through the first two games of the season, Mockobee has accounted for 185 rushing yards. The Boilermakers are off to a 2-0 start to the 2025 campaign.
Mockobee is chasing Purdue's all-time rushing record, which is held by Mike Alstott. The "A-Train" racked up 3,635 yards during his time in West Lafayette (1992-95).
Highlights of Mockobee vs. Southern Illinois
Mockobee's first touchdown of Saturday night came late in the second quarter when Purdue owned a 17-14 lead. With less than two minutes to play in the half, the senior back plowed ahead for a score to put some separation between the Boilermakers and Salukis heading into halftime.
Mockobee's second touchdown of the game came early in the fourth quarter, when he scored on a 1-yard run out of the Wildcat formation. That score gave the Boilermakers a 34-14 edge and essentially sealed the game.
Purdue will jump into Big Ten play starting next week, hosting USC at Ross-Ade Stadium.
