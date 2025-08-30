Micah Parsons's New Jersey Number Comes With Historical Significance in Green Bay
Micah Parsons will wear No. 1 for the Packers and that comes with a very serious honor. After asking fans on social media whether he should wear No. 0 or No. 1 in Green Bay, he settled on the more historically significant option.
According to a 2003 article on the Packers' website, the number was worn by Earl "Curly" Lambeau. While the number was never retired, he is the only player in franchise history credited with wearing No. 1.
Lambeau and George Whitney Calhoun founded the Packers in 1919 with Lambeau playing 10 seasons in Green Bay. He was named to the NFL 1920's All-Decade team as a player who also coached the team from 1920 to 1949. He's a member of the team's Hall of Fame as well as the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Lambeau last wore the number in 1926.
To this day, only No. 3 (Tony Canadeo), No. 4 (Brett Favre), No. 14 (Don Hutson), No. 15 (Bart Starr) and No. 66 (Ray Nitschke) have been retired by the team. Lambeau had to settle for having the stadium named after him.