Devin Mockobee Scores the Easiest Touchdown of His Purdue Career vs. Rutgers
Purdue senior Devin Mockobee may have scored the easiest touchdown of his Purdue career in Saturday's game against Rutgers. The running back found himself wide open in the end zone on a short passing play, resulting in an easy score for the Boilermakers.
On the first drive of the second half, Purdue marched down the field thanks to two big plays: a 32-yard run by Mockobee and a 37-yard run by Antonio Harris. Then, on the fourth play of the drive, Purdue decided to utilize a special formation to catch Rutgers off guard.
It worked.
The Boilermakers brought in Malachi Singleton at quarterback and put Mockobee at wide receiver on the far side of the field. There wasn't a Rutgers defender in sight, and Singleton lobbed the football to the Mockobee for an easy touchdown, giving Purdue a 17-7 lead in the third quarter.
Mockobee accounted for 35 yards and a touchdown on a four-play, 75-yard drive for the Boilermakers. It was an impeccable start to the second half for Purdue, which is still searching for its first Big Ten win of the season.
Mockobee entered Saturday's game as Purdue's leading rusher, totaling 430 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He also had 197 receiving yards on 16 catches through the first seven games, but the touchdown catch was his first of the season.
The senior running back has been one of the top players in Purdue history. He currently ranks fourth on the program's all-time rushing list. Mockobee can continue to climb that ladder.
Thomas had big first half for Purdue
Purdue got excellent play out of its running backs in Saturday's Homecoming contest against Rutgers. In the first half, Malachi Thomas accounted for more than half of the Boilermakers' offense.
The running back accounted for 62 yards on the ground, 50 receiving yards, and caught a touchdown pass from Singleton. He totaled 112 yards in the first two quarters, with Purdue racking up 173 yards of offense.
Both Thomas and Mockobee have had big days against Rutgers' defense. Will it finally result in a Big Ten win for the Boilers?
Purdue entered Saturday's game having lost 13 consecutive games to Big Ten opponents. Its last conference win came on Nov. 25, 2023, defeating Indiana 35-31 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
