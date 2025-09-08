What Purdue's Coaching Staff Knows About 'Familiar' USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava
If there's one major advantage Purdue's defense will have entering Saturday's game against USC, it's the coaching staff's familiarity with USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. He's stood on the same sideline as coach Barry Odom, defensive coordinator Mike Scherer, and offensive coordinator Josh Henson at different points in his career.
Maiava played at UNLV in 2023 when Odom was the head coach and Scherer served as the defensive coordinator of the Rebels. He was a 3,000-yard passer that season, leading UNLV to a 9-5 record.
In 2024, Maiava played under Henson after transferring to USC. He appeared in seven games, which included starts in the Trojans' final four games. So, the staff has a strong understanding of what the junior gunslinger brings to the field.
"He's had great success at USC, and it looks like he's continued to develop his game, throwing, reading through defenses, running the complete way quarterbacks do," Odom said during his weekly press conference on Monday. "He can make every throw there is on the field, he's a tough runner, a great competitor ... I hate to see him on the other side of the field."
Through the first two games of the 2025 season, Maiava has thrown for 707 yards and six touchdowns while completing 73.8% of his passes. He's led the Trojans to a pair of blowout wins, defeating Missouri State 73-13 in the opener and beating Georgia Southern 59-20 last Saturday.
Although Henson hasn't studied a lot of USC's offensive tape this year, he knows that if the Trojans are putting up big numbers, Maiava is a big reason for the success.
"He's a really good player, he's really talented," Henson said. "He's big, has a really strong arm, good decision-maker, elusive for a big guy, can make plays and extend plays with his feet. I haven't watched a lot of their offensive film, but I know they've scored a lot of points in the first two games, so I'd guess he's played pretty well."
Can Purdue's defense slow down the Big Ten's top passer?
USC's offense has been potent through the first two weeks of the season, racking up 132 points in the first two games. Maiava's 707 yards rank as the highest total in the Big Ten, and his six touchdown passes are tied for the most in the league.
Yes, Odom and Scherer have a lot of familiarity with Maiava, but can Purdue's defense slow him down?
"I know him pretty well. He's a great kid, a great competitor," Scherer said. "He's a great athlete, a great leader, I got to see that first hand.
"I think he's a great player. I think he runs their system incredibly well ... Jayden is a really good football player. We have a challenge ahead of us and we're going to have to do everything we can (to stop him)."
Purdue's defense had a few lapses in last weekend's 34-17 win over Southern Illinois. The Boilermakers surrendered a pair of touchdown drives on the Salukis' first two offensive possessions.
After halftime, though, Purdue's defense buckled down. The Boilers held SIU to just 66 yards. That effort came just one week after holding Ball State scoreless in a 31-0 victory to start the 2025 campaign.
Purdue's defense has shown glimpses of promise early in the season, but stopping Maiava and the USC offense is going to be an entirely different animal this weekend.
Related stories on Purdue football
MOCKOBEE REACTS TO BREES SHOUTOUT: A few weeks ago, Drew Brees said nobody in the history of Purdue football embodies the program better than Devin Mockobee. What did the senior think of that? CLICK HERE
MOCKOBEE CLIMBS RUSHING LEADERBOARD: Purdue running back Devin Mockobee continues to climb up the program's rushing leaderboard, jumping up two spots after a great performance against SIU. CLICK HERE
TUGGLE SCORES FIRST TD: Purdue receiver Nitro Tuggle hauled in his first college touchdown in Saturday night's game against Southern Illinois. The snag came in the first quarter. CLICK HERE