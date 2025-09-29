ESPN FPI After Week 5 — Purdue Moves Up After Bye Week
Purdue may have been idle in Week 5, but it moved up a spot in ESPN's latest Football Power Index (FPI). The Boilermakers have climbed in the latest rankings, despite getting a week to rest and recover.
In ESPN's FPI following Week 5 action, Purdue moved up to No. 74, up one spot from last weekend when it was ranked No. 75. The Boilermakers are 2-2, posting wins over Ball State and Southern Illinois and suffering losses to USC and Notre Dame.
Purdue remains ahead of just two Big Ten teams: Northwestern (No. 78) and UCLA (No. 90).
After an off week, the Boilermakers return to the field this weekend to play No. 22 Illinois in a rivalry game. The game is scheduled for noon ET and will be played at Ross-Ae Stadium. Big Ten Network will carry coverage of the game.
If Purdue is able to pull off the upset, it could really see a boost in its FPI standing from ESPN next week.
Big Ten in ESPN's FPI After Week 5
ESPN's FPI ranks every team that participates at the FBS level. Here's a look at where each Big Ten team stands following Week 5 (national rank).
- No. 1 — Oregon Ducks (5-0)
- No. 2 — Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)
- No. 5 — Indiana Hoosiers (5-0)
- No. 10 — USC Trojans (4-1)
- No. 11 — Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1)
- No. 12 — Michigan Wolverines (3-1)
- No. 21 — Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1)
- No. 26 — Washington Huskies (3-1)
- No. 30 — Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1)
- No. 32 — Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2)
- No. 46 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2)
- No. 47 — Maryland Terrapins (4-0)
- No. 57 — Wisconsin Badgers (2-2)
- No. 59 — Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1)
- No. 63 — Michigan State Spartans (3-1)
- No. 74 — Purdue Boilermakers (2-2)
- No. 78 — Northwestern Wildcats (2-2)
- No. 90 — UCLA Bruins (0-4)
