Boilermakers Country

ESPN FPI After Week 5 — Purdue Moves Up After Bye Week

The Boilermakers are slowly climbing up ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) after an off week. Where does Purdue stand after Week 5 of the season?

Dustin Schutte

Aug 30, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Nitro Tuggle (0)
Aug 30, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Nitro Tuggle (0) / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

Purdue may have been idle in Week 5, but it moved up a spot in ESPN's latest Football Power Index (FPI). The Boilermakers have climbed in the latest rankings, despite getting a week to rest and recover.

In ESPN's FPI following Week 5 action, Purdue moved up to No. 74, up one spot from last weekend when it was ranked No. 75. The Boilermakers are 2-2, posting wins over Ball State and Southern Illinois and suffering losses to USC and Notre Dame.

Purdue remains ahead of just two Big Ten teams: Northwestern (No. 78) and UCLA (No. 90).

After an off week, the Boilermakers return to the field this weekend to play No. 22 Illinois in a rivalry game. The game is scheduled for noon ET and will be played at Ross-Ae Stadium. Big Ten Network will carry coverage of the game.

If Purdue is able to pull off the upset, it could really see a boost in its FPI standing from ESPN next week.

Big Ten in ESPN's FPI After Week 5

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions
Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions / James Lang-Imagn Images

ESPN's FPI ranks every team that participates at the FBS level. Here's a look at where each Big Ten team stands following Week 5 (national rank).

  • No. 1 — Oregon Ducks (5-0)
  • No. 2 — Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)
  • No. 5 — Indiana Hoosiers (5-0)
  • No. 10 — USC Trojans (4-1)
  • No. 11 — Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1)
  • No. 12 — Michigan Wolverines (3-1)
  • No. 21 — Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1)
  • No. 26 — Washington Huskies (3-1)
  • No. 30 — Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1)
  • No. 32 — Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2)
  • No. 46 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2)
  • No. 47 — Maryland Terrapins (4-0)
  • No. 57 — Wisconsin Badgers (2-2)
  • No. 59 — Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1)
  • No. 63 — Michigan State Spartans (3-1)
  • No. 74 — Purdue Boilermakers (2-2)
  • No. 78 — Northwestern Wildcats (2-2)
  • No. 90 — UCLA Bruins (0-4)

Related stories on Purdue football

PURDUE HAS 4 RANKED OPPONENTS LEFT: Purdue's football schedule is still loaded with top 20 opponents after the release of the Week 6 Associated Press poll. CLICK HERE

SPREAD RELEASED FOR PURDUE-ILLINOIS: The spread has been released for the Week 6 rivalry game between Purdue and No. 22 Illinois. Once again, the Boilermakers will be heavy underdogs. CLICK HERE

PURDUE HAS NEW 'RIVAL': The Big Ten has launched a new rivalry series for football and men's and women's basketball. It seems awfully forced and inauthentic to college sports. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI.'' He has more than a decade of experience covering the Big Ten. Follow Dustin on X at @SchutteDustin.

Home/Football