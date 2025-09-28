Purdue's Football Schedule Remains Loaded with Top 20 Opponents After Week 6 AP Poll
Half of Purdue's remaining opponents in the 2025 football season are ranked in the Associated Press poll for Week 6. The Boilermakers still have four games against top-20 teams, beginning with next Saturday's clash against No. 22 Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium.
After Saturday's clash with Illinois, Purdue won't play a ranked opponent until Nov. 1, when it travels to Ann Arbor to play No. 20 Michigan. The Boilermakers then host No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 8 and end the year with No. 8 Indiana on Nov. 28.
Those four teams own a combined record of 16-2 currently. The Boilermakers sit at 2-2 on the season, posting wins over Ball State and Southern Illinois. They have lost to USC and Notre Dame and had an off Saturady in Week 5.
Right now, Purdue is 0-1 against teams ranked in the Associate Press' top 25, falling to then-No. 24 Notre Dame 56-30. The Fighting Irish are currently ranked No. 21 after a blowout win over Arkansas.
Purdue will play one of the toughest schedules in college football this season.
Complete Week 6 AP Poll
- Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)
- Oregon Ducks (5-0)
- Miami Hurricanes (4-0)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-0)
- Oklahoma Sooners (4-0)
- Texas A&M Aggies (4-0)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1)
- Indiana Hoosiers (5-0)
- Texas Longhorns (3-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (3-1)
- LSU Tigers (4-1)
- Iowa State Cyclones (5-0)
- Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0)
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-0)
- Florida State Seminoles (3-1)
- Missouri Tigers (5-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (3-1)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1)
- BYU Cougars (4-0)
- Virginia Cavaliers (4-1)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1)
Others receiving votes: South Florida Bulls, Utah Utes, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Memphis Tigers, Louisville Cardinals, USC Trojans, North Texas Mean Green, Maryland Terrapins, TCU Horned Frogs, UNLV Rebels.
Related stories on Purdue football
SPREAD RELEASED FOR PURDUE-ILLINOIS: The spread has been released for the Week 6 rivalry game between Purdue and No. 22 Illinois. Once again, the Boilermakers will be heavy underdogs. CLICK HERE
PURDUE HAS NEW 'RIVAL': The Big Ten has launched a new rivalry series for football and men's and women's basketball. It seems awfully forced and inauthentic to college sports. CLICK HERE
PURDUE'S RUN BLOCKING NEEDS WORK: Purdue has struggled to run the football this season, averaging 106.3 yards per game. It seems that run blocking is a big issue for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE