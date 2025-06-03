ESPN's FPI Predicts Bleak Outcome For Purdue Football in 2025
Although Purdue is welcoming a new staff and a new roster, the outlook for the 2025 season is bleak, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). The Boilermakers are the lowest-ranked Power Four team entering the new college football season.
This week, ESPN updated its FPI projections for the 2025 campaign. The network's formula predicts Purdue will win 3.2 games this season, which translates to either a 3-9 or 4-8 record, depending on your optimism level.
Purdue has been given just a 6.3% chance to win six games and become bowl-eligible. It has no chance to win the Big Ten or reach the College Football Playoff, based on the preseason projection. The Boilers are ranked 92nd out of 136 teams at the FBS level, the worst for any Power Four team.
Maybe those bleak numbers will provide some motivation for the Boilers during the offseason.
Purdue is coming off a 1-11 season in 2024, one of the worst years in program history. At the end of the season, the athletic department moved on from previous coach Ryan Walters and brought in Barry Odom to lead the program.
There is no question that Odom inherited a rebuilding project, especially with the complete roster overhaul involved. Purdue will have more than 70 new faces on the roster for the 2025 season between transfer additions and the incoming recruiting class. It may take some time for this group to generate chemistry.
Purdue's season kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 30, hosting Ball State at Ross-Ade Stadium. Here's the complete rundown from ESPN's FPI and its projections for the 2025 season.
Purdue 2025 season projection (ESPN FPI)
- FPI rank: 92nd (out of 136)
- Projected record: 3.2-8.8
- Strength of schedule: 23rd (out of 136)
- % to win 6 games: 6.3%
- % to win Big Ten: 0%
- % to make Playoff: 0%
Purdue 2025 football schedule
- Saturday, Aug. 30 — vs. Ball State at noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Saturday, Sept. 6 — vs. Southern Illinois at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Saturday, Sept. 13 — vs. USC at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)
- Saturday, Sept. 20 — at Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: NBC)
- Saturday, Sept. 27 — OFF
- Saturday, Oct. 4 — vs. Illinois (TBD)
- Saturday, Oct. 11 — at Minnesota at 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: TBD)
- Saturday, Oct. 18 — at Northwestern (TBD)
- Saturday, Oct. 25 — vs. Rutgers at noon ET (TV: TBD)
- Saturday, Nov. 1 — at Michigan (TBD)
- Saturday, Nov. 8 — vs. Ohio State (TBD)
- Saturday, Nov. 15 — at Washington (TBD)
- Saturday, Nov. 22 — OFF
- Friday, Nov. 28 — vs. Indiana at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: NBC)
