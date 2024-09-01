Boilermakers Country

Ever True: Ross-Ade Stadium Sees Highest Week 1 Attendance in 2 Decades

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Will Heldt (15) and defensive end CJ Madden (8) celebrate
Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Will Heldt (15) and defensive end CJ Madden (8) celebrate / Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Purdue fans showed up to Ross-Ade Stadium in full force for Saturday's season opener against Indiana State. It was the largest Week 1 crowd to see the Boilermakers in nearly two decades.

An attendance of 59,488 were inside Ross-Ade Stadium for Purdue's opener against Indiana State on Saturday. That number was the largest for a season-opening game at the venue since 2005, when the Boilermakers hosted Akron (64,457), per Alan Karpick of GoldandBlack.com.

The Boilermakers put on a great show, defeating the Sycamores 49-0 to start the year 1-0. Quarterback Hudson Card also made FBS history, completing 96% of his passes. He finished the afternoon hitting 24-of-25 throws for 273 yards and four touchdowns.

"I've got to shoutout Ross-Ade again. This was the largest season-opening crowd since 2005. They continue to blow me away," Walters said after the game. "I don't know how many schools across the country come out after a 4-8 year, playing an FCS opponent, would have that type of crowd. We appreciate you guys, we're working our tail off for you guys. Boiler up!"

It was a strong showing from the Purdue faithful, and helped propel the Boilermakers to a big season-opening victory.

Fans will have to wait a few weeks to the see the Boilers in action again. Purdue has an off week before hosting No. 7 Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Because of the intensity of the in-state rivalry, the game between the Boilermakers and Fighting Irish should draw another great crowd.

