Ever True: Ross-Ade Stadium Sees Highest Week 1 Attendance in 2 Decades
Purdue fans showed up to Ross-Ade Stadium in full force for Saturday's season opener against Indiana State. It was the largest Week 1 crowd to see the Boilermakers in nearly two decades.
An attendance of 59,488 were inside Ross-Ade Stadium for Purdue's opener against Indiana State on Saturday. That number was the largest for a season-opening game at the venue since 2005, when the Boilermakers hosted Akron (64,457), per Alan Karpick of GoldandBlack.com.
The Boilermakers put on a great show, defeating the Sycamores 49-0 to start the year 1-0. Quarterback Hudson Card also made FBS history, completing 96% of his passes. He finished the afternoon hitting 24-of-25 throws for 273 yards and four touchdowns.
"I've got to shoutout Ross-Ade again. This was the largest season-opening crowd since 2005. They continue to blow me away," Walters said after the game. "I don't know how many schools across the country come out after a 4-8 year, playing an FCS opponent, would have that type of crowd. We appreciate you guys, we're working our tail off for you guys. Boiler up!"
It was a strong showing from the Purdue faithful, and helped propel the Boilermakers to a big season-opening victory.
Fans will have to wait a few weeks to the see the Boilers in action again. Purdue has an off week before hosting No. 7 Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Because of the intensity of the in-state rivalry, the game between the Boilermakers and Fighting Irish should draw another great crowd.
