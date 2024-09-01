Hudson Card Makes FBS History in Purdue's Blowout Win Over Indiana State
Purdue quarterback Hudson Card now his name in the NCAA record books. On Saturday, Card completed an impressive 96% of his passes in the Boilermakers' 49-0 victory over Indiana State. It tied the single-game completion rate in FBS history.
Card ended Saturday's game completing 24-of-25 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns. That completion rate tied the FBS record with Georgia's Greyson Lambert, who completed 24-of-25 throws against South Carolina on Sept. 19, 2015.
The minimum number of pass attempts required for record consideration is 20. Card is the only Big Ten quarterback in history to reach that impressive mark.
"I'm not surprised ... I've been talking about how much more comfortable he is, how much more confident he is," Purdue coach Ryan Walters said after the game. "Not only in the scheme and knowing what we're doing on offensive, but also just as a leader in embracing his role."
Purdue dominated Indiana State on both sides of the football on Saturday, starting off the year 1-0. Now, Card and the Boilermakers will have a week to rest before welcoming Notre Dame into Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Hudson Card highlights vs. Indiana State
Card didn't just target one receiver on his successful afternoon in West Lafayette. He found four different receivers for his four touchdown passes. Max Klare, Leland Smith, Jaron Tibbs and De'Nylon Morrissette all had touchdown receptions for the Boilermakers.
Below are Card's highlights from Saturday's blowout win over the Sycamores:
