'Every Game' Big For Purdue Football Right Now

While Purdue has a "big game" ahead against USC, coach Barry Odom said that every game is important for the Boilermakers.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Nitro Tuggle (0) celebrates a touchdown
Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Nitro Tuggle (0) celebrates a touchdown / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Just minutes after a 34-17 win over Southern Illinois, Purdue coach Barry Odom was asked about next week's matchup against USC. You can certainly understand why, as it will be the first major test for the Boilermakers in 2025. But the staff in West Lafayette is viewing every single game the same way.

"They're all big. Every single game is big," Odom said when asked about USC. "Tonight was big."

Odom has maintained that outlook since he got the job at Purdue. Before the season opener against Ball State, he referred to that game as his team's "Super Bowl" for the week. It's a game-by-game approach for everyone within the program.

Yes, USC is going to be a much more challenging opponent than Ball State or Southern Illinois, but the Boilermakers aren't devaluing anything they've accomplished thus far.

"Winning is really hard, and you have to find a way," Odom said. "I'm never ever going to apologize for winning.

"We understand the challenges that are upcoming, we understand we're not anywhere close to what we will be as a finished product. We'll continue to strive in every single area, and we're excited about getting into conference play next week."

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a pass
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a pass / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Ryan Browne comments on USC matchup

Next Saturday will be the Big Ten opener for Purdue and USC. Both teams will enter the game at 2-0, and both are looking to start conference play with a victory.

Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne says everyone is excited for the challenge that lies ahead.

"Yeah, it's definitely a big game. Anytime you're playing a conference game, it's always a big game," Browne said. "We're really excited for it. We have to watch the film from tonight, learn from it, get better and be ready to go tomorrow for USC."

Saturday's matchup between Purdue and USC is the first meeting between the two programs since Aug. 30, 1998, a 27-17 victory for the Trojans. USC leads the all-time series 3-1.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

