Purdue's Places Heavier Emphasis on Establishing the Run vs. Southern Illinois

Last week, Purdue rushed for less than 100 yards in a 31-0 win over Ball State. But the Boilermakers rode their running game hard Saturday night vs. SIU.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) jumps into the end zone
Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) jumps into the end zone / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Come hell or high water, Purdue was going to run the football against Southern Illinois. Offensive coordinator Josh Henson and the Boilermakers pounded the rock down the Salukis' throat 53 times at Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday night.

That plan worked effectively, as Purdue piled up 214 yards and averaged 4.0 yards per carry in a 34-17 victory over Southern Illinois. Devin Mockobee was the bell cow for the Boilers, finishing the night with 126 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 32 carries.

Quarterback Ryan Browne added 50 yards on nine carries, Antonio Harris had 26 yards on five totes, and Malachi Thomas added 14 yards on six attempts.

"That was one of our points of emphasis this week. Our Tuesday and Wednesday practices this week were two of the most physical we've had," Odom said. "We wanted to try and establish the line of scrimmage with the offensive line and run the football."

Purdue's rushing attack wasn't nearly as prominent one week ago in a 31-0 win over Ball State. The Boilers totaled just 93 yards on the ground on 30 attempts.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne hands off the ball to running back Devin Mockobee
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne hands off the ball to running back Devin Mockobee / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

In the week leading up to Saturday's game against Southern Illinois, Purdue wanted to establish itself as a team that could run the football. A lot of Saturday night's success came from the Boilermakers' getting a strong push in the trenches.

"I think that was a point of emphasis after last week, just execution of the blocking scheme, getting into our guys and actually driving them," Mockobee. "That was definitely a big point of emphasis ... so I was really happy, really excited for those guys. They were working their butts off up there."

In the season-opening win over Ball State, Purdue's passing attack was much more prominent. Browne threw for a Big Ten-best 311 yards and two touchdowns in the shutout win. On Saturday, he finished the game with 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Yes, the Boilers want to be a multi-dimensional offense, but establishing its presence on the ground is going to be a priority moving forward. And they have the running back to do it.

"We know that we're going to have to be a running team," Odom said. "That will open up things down the field and the vertical passing game when we can establish the run."

