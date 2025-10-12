Purdue QB Malachi Singleton Shreds Minnesota's Defense For 40-Yard Touchdown
Malachi Singleton isn't Purdue's starting quarterback, but he was the one to score the first touchdown for the Boilermakers on Saturday night against Minnesota. He shredded the Golden Gophers for a 40-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the game.
After some big offensive plays from senior running back Devin Mockobee to start the game, Minnesota's defense strengthened and put Purdue into a 4th-and-2 situation from the Gophers' 40-yard line.
Purdue offensive coordinator Josh Henson sent a special package onto the field, which included Singleton replacing Ryan Browne under center. Singleton then took the snap and ran up the middle in an effort to pick up a first down for the Boilers.
Instead of merely picking up a few yards, Singleton shredded Minnesota's defense for a 40-yard touchdown. Below is the clip of the big run to give Purdue an early 7-0 lead on the Gophers.
Singleton has been utilized in certain packages by Purdue throughout this season, but this was the most effective play he's had this season. It was an excellent play call from Henson to give his team an early lead on the road.
Purdue is searching for its first Big Ten win of the season, having lost games to USC and Illinois already. Coach Barry Odom and the Boilermakers are also hoping to snap a three-game losing streak.
Thanks to Singleton, the Boilers got off to a pretty good start on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Malachi Singleton's stats through five games
Singleton transferred to Purdue after the 2024 season, after spending his first two years at Arkansas. He played in just five games for the Razorbacks, throwing for 358 yards and a touchdown last year.
The redshirt sophomore has appeared in all six games for the Boilermakers this season. In the first five games, he completed five-of-seven pass attempts for 68 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. His lone touchdown pass came in Purdue's 56-30 loss to Notre Dame in September.
Singleton also rushed the ball 10 times through the first five contests, tallying 49 yards on the ground. Thanks to his big run against Minnesota on Saturday night, he's now up to 89 yards and a touchdown for the year.
Throughout the offseason, Odom said multiple times that he believed "multiple" quarterbacks could help Purdue win football games this season. Singleton demonstrated exactly why Odom felt that way entering the 2025 campaign.
