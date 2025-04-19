Ex-Boilers Quarterback Returning to Purdue After Brief Stop at North Carolina
Ryan Browne is returning to Purdue. The former Boilermaker quarterback made his announcement Friday night after taking a visit to West Lafayette. He initially transferred out of the program following the conclusion of the 2024 season.
Browne made the announcement with a social media post on Friday, saying, "COMING BACK HOME." He returns to Purdue after spending the spring at North Carolina. He entered the transfer portal following the end of spring football for the Tar Heels.
Browne still has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Browne played in nine games for the Boilermakers during the 2024 season, making two starts. The redshirt freshman really turned heads in Purdue's overtime loss to Illinois, a game in which he threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for an additional 118 yards.
The Boilers trailed the Fighting Illini 27-3 in the third quarter before Browne really got Purdue's offense moving. Purdue actually took a 43-40 lead with 46 seconds left, but Illinois converted a field goal to take the game to overtime.
Illinois scored a touchdown and converted the PAT to take a 50-43 lead in overtime. Purdue responded with a touchdown of its own but failed on a two-point conversion attempt, falling 50-49.
For his efforts, Browne was rewarded with a start in Purdue's following game against Oregon. He finished that game with just 93 passing yards and 48 rushing yards against the eventual Big Ten champion.
Browne concluded the 2024 campaign with 532 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 56.6% of his passes. He also rushed for 155 yards on 50 carries.
Odom and his staff brought in three quarterbacks from the transfer portal upon his arrival in West Lafayette: Malachi Singleton (Arkansas), Evans Chuba (Washington State) and EJ Colson (UCF). All three of those players are battling for the starting job at Purdue, as well as returning quarterback Bennett Meredith.
Colson has already decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal following the conclusion of Purdue's spring practice season.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE LANDS WR, DB FROM TRANSFER PORTAL: Coach Barry Odom and his Purdue staff landed more commitments on Friday, receiving pledges from a former Tulsa wide receiver and former Memphis defensive back. CLICK HERE
EX-INDIANA STATE OL COMMITS: Purdue picked up a transfer commitment from former Indiana State and Tulane offensive lineman Jude McCoskey on Thursday night. CLICK HERE
OMONODE ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL: Senior defensive lineman Mo Omonode is entering the transfer portal after three seasons at Purdue. He was also a product of West Lafayette High School. CLICK HERE