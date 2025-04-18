Purdue Football Nets Commitments From Former Tulsa WR, Ex-Memphis DB
More good news continued to pour in to Purdue's football program on Friday afternoon. The Boilermakers landed a pair of transfer commitments, getting pledges from former Tulsa wide receiver Corey Smith and ex-Memphis defensive back Chalil Cummings. Both made their decisions on Friday.
Smith will be transferring closer to home to continue his college football career. A native of Brownsburg, Ind., the receiver spent just one year at Tulsa before deciding to enter the transfer portal.
As a true freshman in 2024, Smith played in all 12 games for the Golden Hurricanes and caught 12 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver is a former three-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 11 player out of Indiana for his class.
Smith will have three years of eligibility to use at Purdue.
Cummings was also a member of the 2024 recruiting class and was at Memphis for just one season. He did not appear in any games and was able to retain his redshirt status, meaning he'll have all four years of eligibility remaining.
As a high school recruit, Cumming was a three-star defensive back out of Starke, Fla. He was considered the No. 105 prospect out of the state for the cycle.
Purdue concluded its spring practice on Saturday, April 12. Since that time, the staff has been working hard to address areas of concern ahead of the start of the 2025 season.
Along with pledges from Smith and Cummings, Purdue also received a transfer commitment from former Indiana State and Tulane offensive lineman Jude McCoskey, adding size and experience to the trenches.
