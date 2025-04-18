Purdue Senior DL, West Lafayette Product Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
A senior defensive lineman and a homegrown product has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Mo Omonode, who had played in 33 games across his three seasons at Purdue, announced his decision in a social media post on Friday.
Omonode is one of more than 20 Purdue football players who have entered the NCAA transfer portal during the spring window. He will leave the program with one year of eligibility to use at his next destination.
"First off, I would like to thank my family for their endless support. I'd also like to thank all of the coaches that have given me opportunities, recognized my talent, and continue to support me throughout my athletic career," Omonode wrote. "I am grateful and blessed to have played alongside great D-lines, along with the rest of my teammates throughout my time at Purdue, I have endless love for y'all.
"Through careful thought and consideration, I have chose to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer."
During the 2024 season, Omonode played in 10 games and made one start for the Boilermakers. He also served as a team captain for three games. By the end of the year, the defensive lineman had accounted for 11 tackles and a sack.
In 2023, Omonode played in all 12 games and was responsible for 14 tackles and two sacks for the Boilermakers. Omonode also appeared in 11 contests as a freshman in 2022, tallying seven stops.
Omonode brought experience and skill to Purdue's defensive line. His departure is one of the bigger blows for the Boilermakers during the spring transfer window.
