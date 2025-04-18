Former Indiana State Starting OL Commits to Purdue
Purdue's offensive line is getting some much-needed depth. On Thursday night, former Indiana State and Tulane lineman Jude McCoskey announced his commitment to the Boilermakers. It's a significant addition for Barry Odom and his staff, as offensive line has been an area of concern.
McCoskey began his college football career at Indiana State, where he spent two years. He transferred to Tulane following the 2024 season and decided to re-enter the transfer portal after a few months with the Green Wave.
A Terre Haute native, McCoskey will be transferring closer to home to continue his college football career. He will have two seasons of eligibility to use with the Boilermakers.
McCoskey is a 6-foot-8, 300-pound offensive lineman who played in 22 career games while at Indiana State. Although he hasn't played at the FBS level yet, he'll provide good size and experience in the trenches for the Boilermakers.
As a high school player, McCoskey was an Indiana 5A All-State selection and was a Conference Indiana All-Conference selection during his senior season in 2022.
When Odom inherited the Boilers during the offseason, the offensive line was a little thinner than he would have liked — from a numbers perspective. Adding McCoskey to the roster is a nice boost for Purdue heading into the summer months.
