Five Defining Moments in Purdue's 43-27 Loss to No. 22 Illinois

Purdue started off hot, but ultimately, the Illinois offense was too much to handle. The Boilermakers came up short, falling 43-27 to the 22nd-ranked Illini.

Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Ashton Hollins (2) catches a pass
Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Ashton Hollins (2) catches a pass / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Mistakes proved to be costly for Purdue on Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers came up short, dropping a 43-27 contest to No. 22 Illinois, falling to 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in Big Ten play.

Purdue had plenty of chances to pull off the upset, but ill-timed turnovers, penalties, and a poor performance from the secondary allowed Illinois to secure its second-straight win over the Boilermakers.

Here are the five defining moments from Purdue's loss to Illinois.

Fumble with a 7-3 lead (2nd quarter)

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Michael Jackson III (2) runs the ball
Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Michael Jackson III (2) runs the ball / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Purdue had a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter and was moving the ball on the Illini defense on its third drive of the game. Ryan Browne had thrown back-to-back completions to Malachi Thomas for a total of 29 yards to get the Boilermakers down to the Illinois 46-yard line.

On 2nd-and-11, Browne connected with Michael Jackson III for a nine-yard gain, but he fumbled the football. Initially, he was ruled down, but officials overturned the call after a review. On the next play, Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer connected with Hank Beatty for a 62-yard touchdown pass to give the Illini a 10-7 advantage.

Offsides penalty on 4th down (2nd quarter)

The Boilermaker defense forced Illinois into a 4th-and-4 from the Purdue 39-yard line. With a stop, the Boilers would have gotten the ball in good field position. Instead, defensive back Tahj Ra-El sprinted into the backfield, and the Illini were able to draw the offside penalty.

Two plays later, Altmyer connected with Beatty for a 28-yard pass, and the Illini were able to score on a Kaden Feagin six-yard run to take a 17-7 advantage.

Two-play, 80-yard touchdown drive (2nd quarter)

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) takes the snap
Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) takes the snap / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Illinois really flexed its muscle late in the second quarter. The defense forced Purdue into a three-and-out. After a good punt by Jack McCallister, the Illini hit on two explosive plays, resulting in another trip to the end zone.

The first was a 55-yard pass from Altmyer to Beatty (surprise), and the second was a 25-yard touchdown run by Ca'Lil Valentine. He was able to race into the end zone untouched and give Illinois a 24-7 lead with less than 2:30 to play in the first half.

Fumbled punt return (3rd quarter)

Just when Purdue had worked its way back into the contest, Jackson had his second ill-timed fumble of the afternoon. The Boilermakers trailed 30-21 and forced Illinois into a three-and-out with 7:12 to play in the third quarter. With a touchdown, Purdue would have been within striking distance.

Jackson attempted to field the punt but fumbled it when swarmed by the Illini. Kenenna Odeluga recovered the football, and Illinois tacked on a field goal to increase its lead to 33-21. Yes, Purdue's defense did its job to limit the Illini, but the backbreaker was not giving the offense a chance to slice into the lead even further.

49-yard catch by Hank Beatty (3rd quarter)

Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) runs the ball
Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) runs the ball / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Following the botched punt return, Illinois forced Purdue into a three-and-out, gaining just two yards on the possession. The Illini offense went for the throat, scoring on a five-play, 68-yard drive to take a 40-21 advantage with 1:19 to play.

The drive was highlighted by a 49-yard reception by Beatty, getting Illinois down to the 1-yard line. Feagin delivered the death blow to the Boilers with a one-yard touchdown run on the following play.

Published
