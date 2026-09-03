5 Things to Know About Purdue's Week 1 Opponent - Indiana State

Another season of Purdue football kicks off Friday night as the Boilermakers host Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium. It’ll be the third time Purdue has hosted the Sycamores since 2022, with both programs looking to get back on track.

Barry Odom will be looking for his team to put together a dominant performance, while Indiana State hopes to prove it can compete against a Power 4 opponent. Regardless, football is back, and there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the Boilermakers heading into the new season.

Here are five things to know about Purdue’s in-state opponent.

Long-time head coach

Aug 31, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Indiana State Sycamores head coach Curt Mallory applauds a play during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Curt Mallory is entering his 10th season as head coach of the Sycamores. He’s the son of former Indiana head football coach Bill Mallory, and with nearly a decade under his belt in Terre Haute, Mallory’s teams have consistently carried a gritty identity.

That identity will need to be on full display Friday night against a Purdue team hungry for a decisive victory. Mallory owns an underwhelming 27-65 record at Indiana State, making 2026 a critical year for his future with the Sycamores.

There’s no doubt Mallory and his team will do everything they can to make a statement against a Power 4 opponent.

Defense has been a struggle

The Sycamores went 3-9 last season, with a struggling defense being one of the primary reasons. Indiana State finished last in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in points allowed, giving up 39.6 points per game.

Pass defense has been a particular area of concern for Indiana State. The secondary didn’t get off to a great start this season, allowing Southeast Missouri quarterback Braylen Ragland to throw for 274 yards while completing 26-of-36 passes.

Friday night will be an opportunity for Ryan Browne to find a groove before pivotal Week 2 and Week 3 matchups against Wake Forest and UCLA, respectively.

Elijah Owens is back

Aug 31, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Indiana State Sycamores quarterback Elijah Owens (2) hands the ball off to running back Plez Lawrence (1) during the first quarter of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A majority of what Indiana State wants to do offensively runs through quarterback Elijah Owens. The redshirt junior is a dual-threat option who rushed for 645 yards in 2024. Unfortunately for the Sycamores, Owens suffered a collarbone injury last season that sidelined him for eight games.

In his return to action, Owens threw for 288 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 23-21 loss to Southeast Missouri State. He’ll be the player to watch for Purdue fans and the top player on the Boilermakers’ scouting report.

The dual-threat look could also benefit Purdue’s defense as it prepares for matchups against quarterbacks like Gio Lopez and Nico Iamaleava in the coming weeks.

Eight new starters

Last week’s season opener featured eight new starters for the Sycamores. On the offensive side of the ball, redshirt freshman Andy Hertlein started along the offensive line, while redshirt junior receiver BJ Wuest took on a new role. Indiana State also added several impact transfers, including Prinz Guitian from Wagner, Ashton Hayes from Nevada and Tyler Nansel from Drake.

Defensively, Devin Johnson and Mason Keifer stepped into starting roles after returning to Indiana State, while Anthony Walk Jr. was brought in from Wayne State to help address some concerns in the secondary.

Both Purdue and Indiana State will be navigating new faces in new roles Friday night. It’ll be up to the Boilermakers to find their rhythm and mesh together quickly.

Last FBS win came in 2014

Sep 12, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46) sacks Indiana State Sycamores quarterback Keegan Patterson (15) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana State’s last FBS victory came on Sept. 19, 2014, when the Sycamores upset Ball State 27-20. Obviously, it’s difficult for FCS programs to consistently compete with FBS opponents, but the Sycamores have struggled in those matchups under Mallory, being outscored 382-85 across nine games during his tenure.

The Sycamores have faced Purdue twice during that span, being outscored 105-0 in those matchups. The Boilermakers are 7-0 all-time against Indiana State, with the Sycamores still searching for their first win in the series.

A dominant victory, both on the field and on the scoreboard, would help Purdue get its season moving in the right direction.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!