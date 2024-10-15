Purdue QB Ryan Browne Earns National Honor After Performance vs. Illinois
Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne is receiving national recognition for his performance against Illinois on Saturday. He was named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week.
Browne, who made his first career start on Saturday, threw for 297 yards and rushed for 118 more in Purdue's 50-49 overtime loss to Illinois. He accounted for 415 total yards of offense and threw three touchdown passes, helping the Boilermakers overcome a 27-3 deficit in the third quarter.
Although it wasn't enough to get the win, Browne impressed several people on the national scale. Because of that, he's taking home the prestigious national honor.
Browne was a threat through the air and on the ground, causing problems for the Illini defense for most of the second half. It was a remarkable performance, and one that has allowed him to retain the starting job for at least one more week.
Monday, Purdue coach Ryan Walters confirmed that the freshman would be the one under center to start the game for the Boilermakers. They will host No. 2 Oregon on Friday night at Ross-Ade Stadium.
"Ryan Browne will start the game on Friday," Walters said. "I think the way he played (against Illinois), it would be unfair not to (start him)."
Browne got the start on Saturday because Hudson Card was in concussion protocol. It's unclear what Card's status will be for Friday night's game against the Ducks.
While there were some issues early, Browne certainly provided the Boilermakers with a spark offensively against Illinois. He'll need to do more of the same this week against a high-flying Oregon team.
Kickoff between Purdue and Oregon is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday and the game will air on FOX.
