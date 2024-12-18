5 Things to Know About New Purdue Offensive Coordinator Josh Henson
Purdue has found its new offensive coordinator. On Tuesday, FootballScoop.com reported that USC assistant coach Josh Henson is leaving Los Angeles for West Lafayette. It's a big-time hire for Barry Odom, who is trying to resurrect a 1-11 football program.
Here are a few quick things to know about Purdue's new offensive coordinator.
Worked with Barry Odom at Missouri
Henson had a seven-year run at Missouri as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach under Gary Pinkel from 2009-15. In that time, Odom worked as the safeties coach (2009-11) before taking a job at Memphis from 2012-14 as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Odom then returned to Missouri in 2015 as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach under Pinkel. Henson and Odom worked together for four total seasons at Missouri and the Tigers posted a 31-20 record in those years.
Coached USC to top-10 passing offense last three seasons
USC's passing offense has thrived under Henson over the past three seasons. The Trojans have ranked in the top-10 nationally throwing the football. Here's how USC's passing offense has performed since Henson was named offensive coordinator in 2022:
Year
Passing yards per game (rank)
Passing touchdowns (rank)
Completion percentage (rank)
2022
335.4 (3rd)
43 (T-1st)
67.0% (11th)
2023
333.0 (5th)
37 (5th)
68.1% (T-10th)
2024
291.7 (10th)
25 (T-31st)
63.2% (45th)
That brand of offense is a perfect fit Purdue, which has found most of its success by throwing the football — particularly under coaches Joe Tiller and Jeff Brohm.
Along with his offensive production at USC, Henson also has experience coaching Heisman Trophy quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. He should fit right in with a culture at Purdue that embraces the "Cradle of Quarterbacks" and an up-tempo style of offense.
Offensive line background
Henson is approaching 30 years of coaching experience, most of which has come along the offensive line. That's been part of his responsibilities since 2009, when he was first hired at Missouri.
Henson was also the offensive line coach at Oklahoma State (2016-18) and Texas A&M (2019-21). He served as the offensive line coach and offensive coordinator at Missouri (2009-15) and USC (2022-24).
Prior to working with the offensive linemen, Henson was a tight ends coach at Oklahoma State (1999-2004) and LSU (2005-08).
Worked under offensive-minded coaches
Henson has worked for offensive-minded coaches at each of his last three stops. He was on Mike Gundy's staff at Oklahoma State, worked under Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M and was the offensive coordinator for Lincoln Riley at USC.
It will be a change of pace for Henson in West Lafayette, as Odom has a defensive background. Still, the experience Henson gained from coaching under great offensive minds should be an asset for Purdue.
Still new to the Big Ten
Technically, Henson has one year of Big Ten experience under his belt with USC entering the conference in 2024. But it's still new territory for the offensive coordinator. This will mark just the second season that Henson has worked in the league.
USC went through some growing pains last season, but it should've given Henson a taste of what life is like in the Big Ten.
Related stories on Purdue football
ODOM RETAINING CONARD: Purdue coach Barry Odom is retaining running backs coach Lamar Conard as a member of the new staff. The Boilermakers' social media account confirmed the news. CLICK HERE
PURDUE REPORTEDLY FINDS NEXT OC: Purdue will reportedly hire former USC assistant coach and offensive coordinator Josh Henson to take on a similar role on Barry Odom's staff in West Lafayette.CLICK HERE