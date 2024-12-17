Purdue Football Retaining Running Backs Coach Lamar Conard
At least one member of Purdue's previous staff will be retained by new coach Barry Odom. The Boilermakers' social media team revealed that running backs coach Lamar Conard will be a member of the 2025 staff, remaining in the same role.
Conard has been the running backs coach at Purdue since the 2023 season, a member of Ryan Walters' staff. He came to West Lafayette after spending five seasons at Miami (Ohio) as the running backs coach.
Prior to his time at Miami, Conard was an assistant on Brock Spack's Illinois State staff for nine seasons. He spent seven of those years working as the running backs coach. Spack also played at Purdue and was a defensive coordinator under Joe Tiller from 1997-2008.
Conard is also a former Boilermaker, suiting up for Purdue as a defensive back from 1996-99. He was a three-year starter, beginning his career as a walk-on before earning a scholarship. Conard finished his career with 118 tackles, six pass break-ups and four interceptions.
As the running backs coach at Purdue, Conard has helped Devin Mockobee develop into the program's top ball carrier for the past two seasons. In 2023, Mockobee rushed for 811 yards and six touchdowns. This past year, he piled up 687 yards and four touchdowns.
Conard also helped former Boilermaker Tyrone Tracy Jr. make the transition from wide receiver to running back — a move that helped Tracy land in the NFL. Tracy rushed for 716 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2023 campaign, his final year in West Lafayette.
Following the season, Tracy was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Through the first 14 games, he is the team's leading rusher with 695 yards and five touchdowns.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE REPORTEDLY FINDS NEXT OC: Purdue will reportedly hire former USC assistant coach and offensive coordinator Josh Henson to take on a similar role on Barry Odom's staff in West Lafayette. CLICK HERE
BREVARD TRANSFERS TO TEXAS: Purdue defensive lineman Cole Brevard has reportedly committed to Texas. He started his career at Penn State before transferring to Purdue. CLICK HERE
PURDUE TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Keeping track of Purdue football's incoming and outgoing transfers during the 2024-25 college football offseason. CLICK HERE