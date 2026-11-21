WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Maybe this was how the season was designed to end at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. A light crowd tried to make the most of Purdue's home finale, but the only bright spot from the afternoon was the sun beating down on the Rohrman Field turf.

Speaking of beatdowns, that's the perfect descriptor of how Wisconsin handled Purdue on Saturday. Once again, the Boilermakers were dominated in every aspect of the game, falling to 3-8 on the season. The Badgers used this weekend's game as a "get-right" opportunity before taking on arch-rival Minnesota next week.

In many ways, Purdue's poor performance was the appropriate ending to a disappointing season. So many of the issues that plagued the Boilers throughout the year reared their heads one final time in West Lafayette.

Here are a few thoughts from another Boilermaker loss, their fifth straight. Oh, and a 19th consecutive loss to the Badgers.

Why start Evans Chuba?

Sep 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Evans Chuba (1) looks to pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barry Odom decided to make a change at quarterback, but it lasted all of three plays. Evans Chuba started under center for the Boilermakers, but he was only on the field for the first series before making the switch back to Ryan Browne on the following drive. Both of Chuba's passes were incomplete; Purdue gained two yards, and the offense went three-and-out.

At this point in the season, I have no problem with Odom's decision to swap out quarterbacks. Maybe he felt like Chuba could provide a spark. If that was the case, though, why pull him out after just one series? Why not allow him the opportunity to move the offense? It was a bizarre decision and started the game off on the wrong foot.

Atrocious third-down defense

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This should surprise nobody, but Purdue's defense failed to get off the field on third down again. Wisconsin set the tone on its first possession, converting 3-of-4 third-down attempts. The only time the Badgers failed to pick up a first down, they converted on fourth down.

Wisconsin ended the game going 12-for-16 on its third-down chances, and one of those stops was a kneel at the end of the game. To win in the Big Ten — or anywhere, for that matter — you must be able to get teams off the field on third down. Purdue hasn't been able to do it at any point this season, and Saturday's game against Wisconsin was no different.

Couldn't stop the run

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Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) gestures. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's another recurring theme for Purdue's defense: Wisconsin ran the ball down the Boilermakers' throat. It wasn't as if the Badgers had a bevvy of ball carriers who did the damage. Two guys were responsible for most of the damage.

Running back Darrion Dupree piled up 125 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Quarterback Colton Joseph dissected the Boilers with his legs, totaling 187 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

As a team, Wisconsin totaled 381 yards on the ground, its highest total of the season. It's the first time the Badgers have eclipsed 350 rushing yards in a game since the 2021 campaign.

Failed to take advantage of opportunities

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) hands the ball off to running back Fame Ijeboi (2). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Purdue dug itself a 21-3 hole early in the game, it actually had a chance to start climbing out of it. Browne engineered a 14-play, 75-yard drive in the second quarter to make the score 21-10. The Boilermakers then forced a Wisconsin punt with more than five minutes to play in the half.

With the Boilers getting the ball to start the third quarter, they actually had an opportunity to get within striking distance or, dare I say it, take the lead. Instead, Purdue squandered its chances.

The offense came up empty on its final drive of the second quarter and failed to do anything with its first drive of the third quarter. Purdue never got closer than that 11-point deficit.

Get the ball to Antonio Harris

Nov 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Antonio Harris (22) makes a long run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is it just me, or does it seem like positive things have happened when Antonio Harris gets the ball in his hands? The veteran running back didn't have eye-popping numbers against Wisconsin, but he seems to make plays when he gets opportunities.

He finished Saturday's game with 20 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards on nine total touches. Nobody will think much of those statistics, but his ability to break tackles and catch passes out of the backfield has been a weapon for the offense. It makes you wonder why he's not been featured more in the offense.

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