WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue tight end George Burhenn will not be available for Saturday's game against Wisconsin. He has been dinged up this season and left last week's game against Iowa early. That's a significant blow to the tight end room.

Burhenn has been Purdue's top tight end this season. He has caught 13 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns. In last week's game against the Hawkeyes, Burhenn accounted for the team's only touchdowns, scoring on a three-yard reception from quarterback Ryan Browne.

This is the second game Burhenn has missed this season. He did not play in the game against Notre Dame. In the other nine contests, he has caught at least one pass. The tight end's most productive day came in the season opener against Indiana State, hauling in two receptions for 43 yards.

Burhenn has battled injuries throughout his career. This has been his most productive season with the Boilermakers.

Purdue and Wisconsin are scheduled for a noon ET kickoff. The game will air on NBC.

Where does Purdue turn at tight end?

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Ar'mari Towns (6). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since fall camp, Purdue has been limited in its tight end room. UCF transfer Kylan Fox sustained a season-ending injury in August, which eliminated Purdue's depth at the position.

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The Boilermakers have found some answers behind Burhenn throughout the season. Three different tight ends — Ar'Mari Towns, Cooper McCutchan and Luca Puccinelli — have all caught passes this season.

Towns has caught four passes for 25 yards, Puccinelli has one reception for 18 yards and McCutchan has pulled down two receptions for 12 yards. None of those tight ends have caught a touchdown pass this season.

Purdue does have depth and talent at the wide receiver position. The goal will likely be to get those guys involved in the passing attack and hope the collection of tight ends can block the Badgers to help the offense.

Purdue looking for first win over Wisconsin in two decades

Oct 31, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quite some time has passed since Purdue last defeated Wisconsin. The last victory came in 2003 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The Badgers have ripped off 18 straight wins in the head-to-head series.

Purdue's last win over Wisconsin in West Lafayette dates even further back. The Boilers last defeated the Badgers at Ross-Ade Stadium in 1997, during Joe Tiller's first season at the helm.

After losing four straight games, a win over Wisconsin would be a saving grace for the 2026 season and would end an ugly losing streak to a Big Ten foe.

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