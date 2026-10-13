Washington vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

The Purdue Boilermakers have won back-to-back games in Big Ten play, and they find themselves favored at home against the Washington Huskies in Week 6.

Washington is coming off a third consecutive loss, this time to a ranked Iowa team, on Friday last week. To make matters worse, starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr. left that game early and is in concussion protocol.

So, the Huskies are facing an uphill battle on the road against a Purdue team that dominated Minnesota in its last game. That same Golden Gophers team beat Washington earlier in the season.

Purdue has one of the better offenses in the country (10th in adjusted EPA/Play), but it also ranks outside the top-100 in defensive success rate. So, this could be a game where Washington gets on track on offense – and in the Big Ten.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Friday night showdown in Week 7.

Washington vs. Purdue Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Washington +3 (-105)

Purdue -3 (-115)

Moneyline

Washington: +136

Purdue: -162

Total

52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Washington vs. Purdue How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Washington record: 3-3

Purdue record: 3-3

Washington vs. Purdue Key Player to Watch

Demond Williams Jr., Quarterback, Washington

Williams was injured in the Huskies’ loss to Washington in Week 6, and he’s currently in concussion protocol.

The dynamic quarterback would need to clear the protocol by Friday to be eligible to play, which means the Huskies may start backup Elijah Brown, who has completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 276 yards and four scores this season.

Williams has eight passing touchdowns and three picks to go along with 183 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. Washington has already struggled in Big Ten action, and it could be in real trouble on Friday if Williams is unable to go.

Washington vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick

The Huskies started the season 3-0, but they have been outclassed in Big Ten play, losing to Minnesota by three, USC by four and Iowa by 17.

Now, with Williams’ status in question, I think Washington is an easy fade candidate on Friday night.

The Huskies’ best win was a 14-point victory over Washington State to open the season, and Purdue just beat Minnesota 41-13 in Week 6.

So the Boilermakers are providing that close losses to Wake Forest and UCLa (both ranked teams now) early in the season weren’t all that bad.

Purdue is the No. 10 offense in the country in adjusted EPA/Play, and it out ranks Washington in just about every offensive metric.

Even though the Huskies have been the better defensive team, that hasn’t mattered against Big Ten competition.

I’ll take a shot on Purdue at home with Washington potentially down its starting quarterback.

Pick: Purdue Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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