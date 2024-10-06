Former Boilermaker Akeem Hunt Offering to Help Purdue Football After 1-4 Start
Former Purdue running back Akeem Hunt want to help out his alma mater this season. After the Boilermakers suffered a 52-6 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, he sent out a message to the football team's social media account.
Hunt, who played at Purdue from 2011-14, is wanting to speak with the team after a sluggish 1-4 start to the 2024 campaign. He's hoping to provide some guidance to a team that looks directionless at the moment.
"I would love to come talk with the team. Please I need to speek with my brothers from another mother," Hunt wrote on social media. "Please allow me to come and speak with the team!!! Y'all have true Boilermakers that want to give back."
Purdue has lost each of its last four games, all by three or more scores. The Boilermakers have been outscored 184-44 in losses to Notre Dame, Oregon State, Nebraska and Wisconsin. A conversation or a pep talk from Hunt certainly current hurt anything.
Hunt was a four-year player at Purdue, rushing for 2,035 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time in West Lafayette. He also had 841 receiving yards and added six touchdown catches to his total.
Hunt was also an excellent return specialist, accounting for 1,747 yards and three touchdowns across four seasons on kickoff returns.
Since Purdue's 49-0 win over Indiana State in the opener, the Boilermakers have lacked fight and competitiveness. Perhaps bringing in a former player would be beneficial for Ryan Walters and his staff, especially before a rivalry game with Illinois this weekend.
