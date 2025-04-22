Purdue Adds 4th Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman With Latest Commitment
Another former SEC offensive lineman is headed to Purdue. On Tuesday, the Boilermakers landed a transfer commitment from ex-Kentucky lineman Marc Nave Jr. He made his announcement with a social media post.
A 6-foot-4, 330-pound offensive lineman, Nave commits to Purdue after spending one season at Kentucky. He appeared in one game for the Wildcats, meaning he was able to retain his redshirt status. Nave will have all four years of eligibility to use.
Nave was a consensus three-star recruit coming out of high school. The Toledo, Ohio native held nearly two dozen offers, eventually committing to Kentucky over Ohio State, Auburn, Arizona State, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Missouri, Pitt and others.
Nave is the second SEC offensive lineman to commit to Purdue this spring, joining former Auburn standout Bradyn Joiner. The Boilermakers have also added two former FCS offensive linemen to the roster: Jude McCoskey (Indiana State) and Tyrell Green (Eastern Kentucky).
Purdue coach Barry Odom has talked about adding depth and size along the offensive line since taking over in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers have added some really nice pieces this spring with the four big-bodied linemen.
