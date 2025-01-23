Former Purdue Defensive Coordinator Kevin Kane Lands Job with Big Ten Program
Former Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane has landed a new job in the Big Ten. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Kane is headed to Minnesota for an on-field coaching role. Details regarding the job were not specified in the initial report.
Kane heads to Minnesota to join PJ Fleck's staff after spending the previous two seasons at Purdue, working under coach Ryan Walters. He's been on the college sidelines for nearly two decades.
Although their paths never crossed in DeKalb, both Fleck and Kane have ties to Northern Illinois. Fleck was a wide receiver for the Huskies from 1999-2003 and returned as an assistant coach from 2007-09. Kane was an assistant at NIU from 2011-14 and returned as defensive coordinator from 2016 until 2017.
This will be Kane's third consecutive job at a Big Ten school. Prior to his time at Purdue, he also worked as the outside linebackers coach for Bret Bielema at Illinois from 2021-22.
A former Kansas linebacker (2002-05), Kane has also had coaching stops at Kansas (2006-07, 2015), Wisconsin (2008-10) and SMU (2018-20). He will join a Minnesota program that finished the 2024 season with an 8-5 record.
