NFL Boilers: George Karlaftis Has Monster Outing in Chiefs' Playoff Win Over Texans
George Karlaftis saved one of his top performances of the season for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The former Purdue superstar had a monster outing, helping lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-14 victory over the Houston Texans.
Karlaftis ended the game with three sacks and four quarterback hits, making life miserable for Texans signal-caller CJ Stroud. His third sack of the contest came on a 3rd-and-10 late in the fourth quarter with Houston knocking on the door of a touchdown.
Earlier in the game, Karlaftis made another pivotal play, sacking Stroud on a 4th-and-10 with Kansas City leading Houston 20-12 in the fourth quarter.
He finished the game with five total tackles to go along with his three sacks.
During the regular season, Karlaftis was responsible for 35 tackles, eight sacks and five passes defended. In Saturday's playoff win, the Chiefs finished the game with eight total sacks.
Karlaftis has already won two Super Bowl rings in his first two NFL seasons. The former Boilermaker is hoping to add a third to his collection this year.
Prior to joining the Chiefs, Karlaftis was a standout defensive end at Purdue. He played for the Boilers from 2019-21 and was an All-American selection as a junior.
