Former Purdue LB Derrick Barnes Signs Rookie Contract With the Detroit Lions

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue linebacker and fourth-round NFL Draft selection Derrick Barnes officially signed his rookie contract on Thursday. He was the fifth member of the Detroit Lions' 2021 draft class to sign a deal.

The Lions made the signing official in a tweet below.

Barnes' rookie deal is worth $4.26 million over four years, including a signing bonus of about $780,000, according to Spotrac. The versatile linebacker will attempt to earn playing time on defense and on special teams.

The Lions also signed second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike and fellow four-round selection Amon-Ra St. Brown. Only third-round cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu remains unsigned.

