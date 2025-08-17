Former Purdue OL Marcus Mbow Dominant in 2 NFL Preseason Games With New York Giants
Marcus Mbow is starting to look like one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Purdue star has been absolutely dominant for the New York Giants along the offensive line in the first two games of the preseason.
Saturday, the Giants had their second preseason game of the year, playing the New York Jets. Following the 31-12 win, more of Mbow's impressive numbers were revealed.
In 29 pass protection snaps in Saturday's game, Mbow didn't allow a single pressure. In his first NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, he allowed just one pressure on 35 pass protection snaps.
Mbow has played a total of 64 pass protection snaps across two games and has allowed just one pressure, with no sacks and no quarterback hits, per Big Blue Film Room. That's pretty good for a rookie offensive lineman.
Although he played on a struggling Purdue team last season, many believed Mbow would be selected within the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, he slipped to the fifth round and was selected by the Giants at No. 154 overall.
So far, it looks like New York got a bargain for its newest offensive lineman.
The Giants have just one game remaining in the preseason, playing the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. New York is currently 2-0 in the preseason.
ANALYST MAKES BOLD CLAIM ON WALTERS' TIME AT PURDUE: Did Purdue provide enough support for Ryan Walters and his staff while he was the head coach? College football analyst Joel Klatt made a bold claim about it. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ON WRONG SIDE OF TOP 25 DROUGHT: Purdue has won a Big Ten West title more recently than it has been ranked in the Associated Press top 25. The Boilers haven't been ranked since 2021. CLICK HERE
ODOM UPDATES PURDUE QB BATTLE: Purdue has a four-man race for the starting quarterback between Ryan Browne, Malachi Singleton, Evans Chuba, and Bennett Meredith. What's the latest update? CLICK HERE