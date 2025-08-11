FOX Analyst Ranks All 136 FBS College Football Teams — Here's Where Purdue Falls
Add RJ Young to the growing list of skeptics regarding Purdue's potential during the 2025 season. The FOX college football analyst recently ranked all 136 teams at the FBS level, with the Boilermakers listed as the worst team among all Power Four squads entering the year.
Young ranked Purdue at No. 99 for the upcoming season, the lowest of any team in major college football. The Boilermakers were two spots ahead of Michigan State, which ranked No. 97 in Young's evaluation.
I won't rehash the complete list of the 136 schools and where they ranked, but here's where every Big Ten team fell in Young's rankings:
- No. 2 — Ohio State Buckeyes
- No. 3 — Oregon Ducks
- No. 7 — Penn State Nittany Lions
- No. 11 — Indiana Hoosiers
- No. 12 — Michigan Wolverines
- No. 16 — Illinois Fighting Illini
- No. 26 — USC Trojans
- No. 29 — Iowa Hawkeyes
- No. 30 — Nebraska Cornhuskers
- No. 48 — UCLA Bruins
- No. 49 — Washington Huskies
- No. 51 — Wisconsin Badgers
- No. 55 — Northwestern Wildcats
- No. 62 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- No. 69 — Minnesota Golden Gophers
- No. 76 — Maryland Terrapins
- No. 97 — Michigan State Spartans
- No. 99 — Purdue Boilermakers
Boilers rank last in ESPN Big Ten power rankings
Young isn't the only analyst low on Purdue heading into the 2025 season. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg also ranked the Boilermakers last in his Big Ten football power rankings entering the year.
"Barry Odom is back in the Power 4 following an impressive run at UNLV. He takes over a Purdue team with almost an entirely new roster and a schedule that includes Notre Dame and Ohio State," Rittenberg writes. "Moderate improvement is the goal for Odom, whose track record on defense and with personnel suggests better days are ahead."
Purdue was also predicted to finish last in the conference in the Cleveland.com preseason Big Ten poll. It was the second straight year in which the Boilers were projected to finish 18th.
