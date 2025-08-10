Devastating Injury Update Provided on Vikings WR, Former Purdue Star Rondale Moore
A heartbreaking update has been provided on the injury to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and former Purdue star Rondale Moore. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the fifth-year NFL veteran suffered a "significant left knee injury" and could miss the entire 2025 season.
Moore sustained the injury on his first play of the game as the Vikings battled the Houston Texans in first week of the NFL preseason. The former Boilermaker suffered a season-ending knee injury before the 2024 campaign with the Atlanta Falcons.
Moore had signed a one-year deal worth $2 million with the Vikings.
"It's one of the most painful things for me as a head coach when I feel that emotion," Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell said. "I make a life out of trying to leave others better than I found them. In that situation, there is nothing I can do, which is the worst feeling as a coach. So you just consult with him and make sure that he knows he's not going to be alone."
In his first three NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Moore appeared in 33 games and totaled 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns. There's a strong chance, unfortunately, that he will miss another full season, however.
Moore was selected by the Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft after a tremendous career at Purdue, particularly his freshman season. In 2018, he was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, piling up 1,258 receiving yards, 213 rushing yards, and 662 kickoff return yards. He accounted for 14 total touchdowns with the Boilermakers that year.
