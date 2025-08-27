How to Watch Purdue vs. Ball State: TV Info, Preview, Prediction and More
Football has returned to West Lafayette. On Saturday, a new era of Purdue football begins with coach Barry Odom making his debut. The Boilermakers host Ball State, an opponent they've had no trouble with in the past.
Can Purdue snap an 11-game losing streak and start the Odom era off on the right foot? Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game between the Boilers and the Cardinals.
Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) vs. Ball State Cardinals (0-0)
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 30
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV announcers: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); SiriusXM Ch. 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sidelines), Rob Blackmon (producer).
- Spread: Purdue is an 18.5-point favorite (FanDuel Sportsbook)
- All-time series: Purdue leads Ball State 8-0 in the all-time series
- Last meeting: Purdue defeated Ball State 24-13 on Sept. 18, 2010
- Weather: The high is 73 degrees and the low is 48 degrees in West Lafayette on Saturday. The temperature at kickoff is expected to be 70 degrees, and there is a 0% chance of rain. Winds are expected to be between 5 and 8 miles per hour.
Players to watch
Purdue
Devin Mockobee, RB — Mockobee enters the 2025 season as the most reliable offensive weapon for the Boilermakers. He's led the team in rushing each of the last three seasons and is less than 1,200 yards away from breaking Mike Alstott's all-time rushing record at Purdue. The senior running back is expected to be a key piece of the offense this fall.
Ryan Browne, QB — Browne returned to Purdue after spending the spring at North Carolina. Upon his return, he edged out Malachi Singleton, Evans Chuba, and Bennett Meredith for the starting job. Browne's best performance came against Illinois in 2024, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 118 more yards. He's a dual-threat quarterback who can help move the football in a variety of ways.
Tony Grimes, DB — There are still some questions about Purdue's defense to start the season, but Grimes played under Odom last season at UNLV. He's one of eight team captains for the Boilermakers and oozes with confidence. Last year with the Rebels, Grimes was responsible for 20 tackles and six passes defended. Purdue will need his leadership in the secondary.
Ball State
Kiael Kelly, QB — Kelly is not just a solid quarterback; he's an outstanding athlete. He played quarterback for the Cardinals in 2023, throwing for 577 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 724 yards and seven touchdowns. Last year, he saw snaps at quarterback, halfback, and receiver. He's expected to return to the starting lineup under center, and Ball State will look to utilize his skills throughout Saturday's game.
Joey Stemler, LB — Stemler is the heart and soul of Ball State's defense, earning preseason All-MAC honors by both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he tallied 56 tackles, including six for loss. He also had two interceptions and 1.5 sacks in 11 games.
Ty Robinson, WR — Throughout his career, Robinson has battled injuries at Ball State. He's still a quality receiver, though, and one Purdue will want to keep an eye on this weekend. Throughout his career, he's hauled in 20 receptions for 275 yards and three touchdowns, playing at both Colorado and Ball State.
The coaches
Barry Odom, Purdue — Odom is in his first year at Purdue after a successful two-year run at UNLV. The Rebels won 20 games in the past two seasons, reaching the Mountain West Championship Game each of the last two years. It was an impressive turnaround for a program that has struggled to find and sustain success over the course of its history.
Now, Odom comes to Purdue hoping to turn things around in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers ended the 2024 campaign with a 1-11 record. Although many would consider this a rebuilding project, Odom has refused to use that terminology with his team.
This year will be Odom's seventh as a college head coach. He was at Missouri from 2016-19, posting a 25-25 record and reaching a bowl game twice in that span. As an assistant coach, Odom has worked at Missouri (2003-15) and Arkansas (2020-22).
Overall record: 44-33
Mike Uremovich, Ball State — An Indiana native and a graduate of Purdue, Uremovich is also in his first season at Ball State. He took the job at Muncie after recording three straight winning seasons at Butler, which competes at the FCS level. From 2022-24, Uremovich led Butler to a 23-11 record, which included a 15-9 mark in Pioneer Football League action.
Uremovich got his first head coaching gig at St. Francis (Ill.), which plays at the NAIA level. He spent seven years (2005-11) leading the program, which culminated in a 10-3 record and a trip to the NAIA playoffs in 2011. After that, Uremovich moved to the FBS ranks and worked as an assistant coach.
Before taking the job at Butler in 2022, Uremovich worked at Northern Illinois (2012, 2016-18), North Carolina State (2013-15), and Temple (2019-21).
Overall record: 23-11
Preview and prediction
Both Purdue and Ball State head into Saturday's season opener with a lot of question marks. The Boilermakers have 82 new faces on the roster, and the Cardinals have added 53 new players since last year. Honestly, it's hard to know what to expect.
With Odom's experience and expertise on the defensive side of the football, many expect Purdue's defense to be the strength of the team, especially early on in the season. Don't be surprised if the Boilermakers have some hiccups offensively early, especially as this new group continues to work on its chemistry.
Uremovich and his staff are known for their ability to present problems for opposing defenses. The Cardinals may try some unique things offensively, especially with Kelly under center.
Ultimately, Purdue's talent is too much for Ball State and the Boilermakers snap an 11-game losing streak and begin the Odom era 1-0.
Score prediction: Purdue 38, Ball State 13
