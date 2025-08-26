Where Purdue Football Stands in 247Sports' 2025 Team Talent Composite Rankings
Purdue may not have the most talented team in the Big Ten as graded by 247Sports' Team Talent Composite Rankings, but it's also not the least talented. The Boilermakers rank 15th in the conference in the latest iteration of talent evaluation from the recruiting network.
This week, 247Sports dropped its Team Talent Composite Rankings for the 2025 season, which evaluates current members of every college football team's roster. Purdue ranked 54th nationally and 15th in the Big Ten.
Purdue finished ahead of Big Ten foes Northwestern (No. 57), Illinois (No. 64), and Indiana (No. 72) in the rankings.
The Team Talent Composite Rankings launched in 2015.
"It's worth noting that the 247Sports Team Talent Composite has limitations, as it excludes transfer ratings and doesn't account for players who overperform or underperform their high school rankings," writes Grant Hughes. "Still, it provides a strong gauge of each team's roster talent and potential for success."
Below is where each Big Ten team ranked heading into the 2025 season.
Where every Big Ten team ranks in Team Talent Composite
- No. 3 — Ohio State Buckeyes
- No. 5 — Oregon Ducks
- No. 9 — Penn State Nittany Lions
- No. 10 — Michigan Wolverines
- No. 17 — USC Trojans
- No. 20 — Nebraska Cornhuskers
- No. 26 — UCLA Bruins
- No. 28 — Wisconsin Badgers
- No. 37 — Michigan State Spartans
- No. 39 — Washington Huskies
- No. 41 — Minnesota Golden Gophers
- No. 42 — Iowa Hawkeyes
- No. 52 — Maryland Terrapins
- No. 53 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- No. 54 — Purdue Boilermakers
- No. 57 — Northwestern Wildcats
- No. 64 — Illinois Fighting Illini
- No. 72 — Indiana Hoosiers
