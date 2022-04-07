'I Belong Here': Purdue Freshman DL Mo Omonode Proving Height Doesn't Matter

West Lafayette High School recruit Mo Omonode is looking to show that his height won't deter him from a successful college career with Purdue football. The 6-foot-1 defensive lineman was a consensus three-star prospect and took part in the team's spring practices.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Consensus three-star recruit Mo Omonode said he was told at least 20 times by college coaches that he was too short.

Omonode was listed as a 6-foot-1, 260-pound defensive lineman coming out of West Lafayette High School, and after making the decision to stay home and play for the Purdue football program, he is looking to prove that size won't deter him from a successful college career.

"It drives me every day. I hated hearing that," Omonode said. "It was always 'we like you, but you're too small.' It was always that, so it's just motivation. I want to show people that my height don't matter. I'm here because I belong here."

Omonode had 21 offers but announced his commitment to Purdue back on Nov. 8, 2021, just one week after the team give him an opportunity to join the program. Omonode signed his letter of intent on Dec. 15, 2021, during the National Signing Day early signing period, allowing him to participate in team activities before the fall semester.

Since stepping foot on campus, Omonode has adjusted to life as a Boilermaker as the team has gone through spring practices. He is under the direction of defensive line coach Mark Hagen, who enters his second season as the program's co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.

Omonode said he has already put on an extra 15 pounds after making strides in the weight room and adjusting to college-level nutrition and conditioning. And he's continued to soak up Purdue's defensive schemes with the help of his coaches and teammates.

"Being here, I feel like it's impossible to be stagnant," Omonode said. "You're gonna get better always, because average isn't the standard. If you run through, you're going slow, you're not doing it right, Hagen will send you back. He'll make you do it right, so you got no choice but to get better."

Despite the added size, Omonode is still confident in his ability to move as a defensive lineman. He has a background in soccer, basketball and wrestling at West Lafayette High School, which have all contributed to his natural athleticism.

He's been able to put those traits on display against starters and backups alike during Purdue spring practices while veteran players have been unavailable due to injury.

It's unclear how Omonode will fit into the team's rotation along the defensive front come the 2022 season, especially with returning starters Branson Deen and Lawrence Johnson leading the way.

Above all else, Omonode is committed to contributing whenever and however possible. It goes hand-in-hand with his determination to prove himself as a college athlete.

"We'll see when it gets to the fall, but that's what I'm working for," Omonode said. "That's why I'm out here every day. Just grinding extra with my teammates, all that is because I want to have a role. I want to help the team out. No matter what my role is — if it's small or if it's big — I just want to help the team any way I can."